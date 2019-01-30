If you're like me and always have a go-to bag of chicken nuggets sitting in your freezer, you might want to check the "best by" date twice before digging in. According to a statement from the company, Tyson Foods' chicken nugget recall for possible rubber contamination is impacting 36,420 pounds of chicken due to "small pieces of soft, blue rubber" that were found in a few packages. Here's everything you should know before you toss your bag of nuggets. Elite Daily reached out to Tyson Foods for further comment on the recall, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to a press release shared on Tuesday, Jan. 29, the food giant is voluntarily recalling about 18 tons of their pre-cooked, Panko-encrusted chicken nuggets after consumer complaints that "extraneous material" was found in a few of the five-pound packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets.

The Tyson Foods' press release reads:

"A small number of consumers contacted the company to say they had found small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets, prompting the company to issue the recall."

According to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture, the packages in question have been sold since Nov. 26, 2018 and have a "best if used by" date of Nov. 26, 2019. You can find both the UPC code, which is "0 23700 03558 5" and the "best by" date on the back of the package. In addition, the case code is "3308SDL03," the establishment code is "P13556," and impacted time stamps are 23:00 through 01:59 if you want to check.

Tyson Foods

Per the press release, the potentially contaminated chicken nuggets were shipped to distribution center in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Utah, and were sold at retail locations nationwide.

While the USDA has currently categorized the situation as a "Class I" recall, meaning a "situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," there have been no adverse injuries that have been reported at this time, per the USDA and Tyson. However, the USDA is concerned that customers may have stashed the five-pound bags in their freezers, and let's be honest, consuming pieces of "soft, blue plastic" can't be good for anyone.

If you know you have a package of nuggets in your freezer but you can't remember when you bought it or what brand it is, now's as good a time as any to check to see if it's part of this recall. While Tyson Foods said it's acting "out of an abundance of caution" and the contamination has only impacted a "very small number of packages," it's always better to be safe than sorry. Plus, you can get a full refund on your purchase if you cut the UPC and date code from the back of the packaging and send it to the following address:

Tyson Foods Consumer Relations

P.O. Box 219

Kings Mountain, NC 28086

As of now, it's unclear whether there's any concern that other shipments of chicken nuggets from other time frames may have also been contaminated, and Tyson Foods didn't immediately get back to Elite Daily about additional information on the recall.

In the meantime, I'd make sure to double-check your bag of nuggets ASAP so you can stock up again before Super Bowl Sunday if you have to.