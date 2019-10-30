Tyler Cameron's Comment On Hannah Brown's Instagram About 'DWTS' Is So Sweet

They may not be romantically involved anymore, but Tyler Cameron's comment on Hannah Brown's Instagram about DWTS shows he still has his ex's back. "Fall down 7 times, get up 8! You got this HB,” Cameron wrote on Brown's emotional post, according to the Instagram account Comments by Bachelor. “Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You’re doing amazing.”

ICYMI, after fighting back tears during Monday, Oct 28's episode, Brown took to Instagram on Oct. 29 to post a super heartfelt Instagram about her experience on Dancing With the Stars thus far. She shared a carousel of pictures of herself from the show alongside a lengthy caption explaining how she felt.

"This experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined," she began. "When I decided to do DWTS I thought it would be a fun way to channel all my energy after a whirlwind experience as the Bachelorette. I was hopeful that the confidence I gained this year to take pride in the woman I have become would have the opportunity to shine, and I’d feel that reboot in my spirit after it took a bit of a beating after my bachelorette season."

"I came into this experience a little broken and confused—more than I’ve shared. Everyday has brought its challenges with my past, my fears, and the uncomfortableness of opening myself up again to be judged on something VERY scary like learning a new skill to perform each week," she continued. "Last night was really defeating for me and a lot of suppressed emotions started to surface from this amazing, but grueling experience."

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Brace yourselves, because this is where things start to get super personal. "I want to be me. I want to be real. I feel my best when I feel like I have the opportunity to share my heart with others," Brown explained. "But I know that’s been lacking in what has been seen on DWTS. It’s true there is a disconnect. I am busting my a**. I am giving this my all. It’s my focus and passion right now. But each week I fall flat. I’ve gotten to the point of being so anxious before I perform that I can’t completely enjoy it like I wish and know I could. I KNOW I have a lot more I can give. I want to be able to feel free and confident to dance with my whole heart. I’m working on getting there."

"I’m not throwing a pity party. I can take criticism and understand hard work...and I also know that my attitude has to change to rise above this slump I’m in. But this is real life," she concluded. "These are real emotions. It’s okay to be grateful and positive, while also acknowledging the hard days we all have. It’s so important to think positively, but it’s also important to acknowledge and feel all the feels. This pressure to pretend is not good for anyone. That’s how this crazy cycle of perfectionism continues to exist in a lot of us.I’m blown away by the support I see and feel from all of you who love me through it all. So thank you— here’s to another opportunity to grow. See y’all next Monday!"

ABC

While the Bachelorette stars aren't romantically linked anymore, it's great to see that they still have each other's backs.