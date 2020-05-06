Tyler Cameron and Dylan Barbour have already transitioned from competitors to besties, but the fellow Bachelorette alums might just become family next. According to recent Instagram comment, Tyler Cameron wants his dad to date Dylan Barbour's mom, and Barbour is all for it. Um, hi, @ABC. We need a reality TV show about this ASAP.

On May 5, Barbour took to Instagram to launch his new campaign: #DateDylansMom. With his mom Cassandra's approval, Barbour is on a mission to find an SO for "Momma Barbour," and his explanation is seriously sweet. "My mom has been there for each of her three sons through all the relationship issues," he wrote in his caption, later adding, "It's now our turn to support her." His only restriction: Cameron isn't allowed to audition as a potential suitor.

Cameron, however, had something else in mind, and he slid into the comments to volunteer his dad, Jeff, instead. "Since I'm out of the race maybe we can set her up with pops," he replied. "Could you imagine all of the fun activities. We can make bunk beds and be step brothers." Barbour's response: "We should make it one big full sized bed." Watch out, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly — Tyler and Dylan are coming for you.

Barbour lost his father in July 2018 to cancer, and on the one-year anniversary of his death, the Bachelor Nation star paid tribute to his dad with a heartfelt IG post. "To be honest, there are moments where it feels as if only weeks have passed, but there are others where it seems like years," he wrote in his caption. "However, no matter the length there has not been and there will not be a day that passes where I don't think of you, Dad."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cameron's parents have been divorced since the early 2000s, and his mom Andrea died in March 2020 from a brain aneurysm. The model shared the sad news on Instagram soon after her death, writing, "Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on."

Neither Cassandra Barbour nor Jeff Cameron has weighed in yet, so fans will just have to wait to see whether these matchmakers actually pull off their parent trap.