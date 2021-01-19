Can you feel the rush, MOAs? TXT is officially back with new music! After dropping their third EP Minisode1: Blue Hour in October 2020, the group has returned with their first full-length Japanese album Still Dreaming. As part of the release, TXT has given fans Japanese versions of their biggest hits, including their EP's title track. MOAs, prepare to fall in love with the song all over again because TXT's "Blue Hour" Japanese music video is a visual masterpiece that transports you to another world.

Just like the album title implies, the clip takes fans through a dreamscape filled with various locations, all brimming with magic — starting with a deserted amusement park. According to a press release by Big Hit Entertainment, the barren location represents fragility and loneliness, turning TXT's imaginations into reality. The youthful imagery aligns with "Blue Hour"'s message about about the transition from boyhood to adulthood.

In the song, TXT sings about learning to appreciate life's little moments because they fly by in an instant. "Freeze this moment/ I wanna stay/ On the boundary between the two worlds," TXT says in the chorus. "At the hour between dog and wolf/ I want to be trapped in the magic/ Blue hour!"

The original "Blue Hour" MV translated this theme by having TXT exploring a carousel in a beautiful dream world. The clip seemingly represented the guys appreciating their childhood. The new MV continues the story with TXT experiencing another side of growing up.

