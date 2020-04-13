ONCE, get ready to learn more about Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu than ever before, because TWICE's Seize The Light trailer reveals another side of the girls you've never seen. The clip gives fans an inside look into the group's TWICELIGHTS world tour and how they prepared to make every concert memorable for fans. ONCE can watch TWICE's new YouTube Originals series when it premieres on the platform on April 29.

TWICE first teased their partnership with YouTube while speaking to Billboard in August 2019. The group told fans the series would be "unlike anything released by TWICE before" and it would give an "intimate and personal portrayal of all of TWICE's members" through in-depth interviews. Fans have been waiting for another update on the series for months, and they finally got it with the arrival of the series' teaser trailer on April 9.

The one-minute clip highlighted the group's first tour in North America and the members' feelings toward becoming an international success. While the members revealed they were proud they were making history as a K-Pop group, they also admitted they felt a lot of pressure to be the best. Thankfully, through all their challenges, they have each other and their fans to lean on.

TWICE on YouTube

Seeing the members be so vulnerable and honest in the teaser made fans emotional. Since they were eager to hear more about the members' thoughts and feelings while preparing for their world tour, they couldn't wait to get another sneak peek of the series. On Monday, April 13, TWICE finally unveiled the full trailer for Seize The Light.

The trailer gave fans a glimpse of the members' busy day-to-day lives while on tour, from the chaos that ensues whenever they arrive at the airport and their long hours at concert rehearsals, to the satisfying moments of rest in their hotel rooms. The video also showed clips of the girls' early days as trainees, hinting the series will touch on the group's formation in 2015.

Watch the full trailer below.

TWICE on YouTube

Seize The Light premieres on YouTube on April 29 at 11 p.m. KST (10 a.m. ET) with new episodes airing every Wednesday.