Tweets About Trump's CDC 7 Word Ban Say Everything You're Thinking Right Now

On Friday, Dec. 15, news broke that President Donald Trump has reportedly given the Center for Disease Control (CDC) a list of seven words that are banned from use in documents related to its 2018 budget. The common theme among these words is their relationship to a variety of science-based issues, including climate change and abortion rights. Oh, and did I mention that science-based is one of the seven words? Advocates for science have expressed outrage, and the tweets about Trump's seven word CDC ban get to the root of why this is so wrong... and scary.

According to The Washington Post, the other banned words aside from "science-based" are "evidence-based," "diversity," "entitlement," "vulnerable," "fetus," and "transgender." The ban echoes earlier attempts by the Trump administration to stifle scientific fact by changing the words "climate change" and "climate change adaptation" to "weather extremes" and "resilience to weather extremes" in documents used by the Department of Agriculture.

That announcement — which occurred in Aug. 2017 — called back to statewide attempts to downplay climate change issues in Florida by banning the use of the terms "climate change," "global warming," and "sustainability" in official Department of Environmental Protection policy-making. The Miami Herald reported that the department denied the existence of the ban, but former employees stated that the ban was well-known and enforced.

According to The Washington Post, the meeting relaying the most recent banned words (you know, the ones include "science-based) was held by Alison Kelly, a senior leader in the CDC’s Office of Financial Services. Kelly did not offer an explanation for the ban, but those advocating for science, LGBTQ, environmental, and women's issues feel that President Trump's message is coming across loud and clear, and it's a dangerous one.

This is Orwellian: Trump admin gives CDC, the nation's top public health agency, a list of words/phrases it is prohibited from using. Words/phrases are: "vulnerable," "entitlement," "diversity," "transgender," "fetus," "evidence-based" & "science-based" https://t.co/DBwHilmgZi — (@michikokakutani) #

THIS** is one of the scariest thing the trump administration has done so far, imo. The CDC is no longer able to use the words "evidence based" among others. #NotNormal #WarOnFacts https://t.co/0VQPJMRq6H — (@postcallscience) #

First, marginalize the free press, the judiciary, and minorities. Next, censor the scientists. It won't be long until intellectuals are jailed and the books start burning. Have we learned nothing from history? #CDC7words #Resist https://t.co/8ytJM0pbqX — (@jlenox225) #

Knock Knock Who's there? Dictators Dictators who? Dictators who suppress scientists #7words #AmericaIsTheNewRussia https://t.co/3vLGJahdmj — (@stormresist) #

The #CDC7words ban is one of the most disturbing, dangerous, and cowardly acts by the Trump administration. No matter how hard they try, they will never revoke my right, as a scientist and an American, to free speech. Shame on @realDonaldTrump and on everyone enabling this. — (@author_l_james) #

It's a beautiful thing, the destruction of words." ― George Orwell, 1984 #CDC7words #cdcbannedwords #Science #scicomm — (@chris__sedlacek) #

The folks at Dictionary.com — who know a thing or two about the power of words — offered their own criticism of the ban.

Vulnerable: Capable of or susceptible to being wounded or hurt, as by a weapon. Also vulnerable: Language. #CDC https://t.co/Exa0MmrndW https://t.co/l5AGQhBf6b — (@dictionarycom) #

Many expressed their disapproval for the ban by using the banned words in their tweets.

BASED on the EVIDENCE, Trump's self-ENTITLEMENT has led him to attack everything he fears, from DIVERSITY to SCIENCE to the TRANSGENDER community and left America VULNERABLE to tyranny. And even a FETUS can see that. #CDC7words #ImpeachTrump — (@nickostler) #

So some overgrown man #fetus is so threatened by #diversity and #evidence-based reason that he literally just erases #science-based health policy, #transgender persons & the #vulnerable from any official documents he might have to read. Talk about #entitlement. #CDC7words — (@brooke_laflamme) #

There is a disease spreading rapidly from the Whitehouse to the CDC. RT If you agree that @realDonaldTrump needs to be quarantined immediately. #vulnerable #entitlement #diversity #transgender #fetus #evidencebased #sciencebased #CDC #CDC7words #WTAF — (@cajpala) #

45: Meet Ellie. She is VULNERABLE due to your anti- TRANSGENDER policies. She represents the beautiful DIVERSITY in our families, and is part of EVIDENCE & SCIENCE BASED research to help the world understand trans youth. By erasing words you try to erase her. #CDC7words — (@vanessaforddc) #

Just for spite, I am going to write a play entitled "The Science-Based Vulnerable Entitlement of the Transgender Fetus for Evidence-Based Diversity." #BannedWords #CDC7words #cdcbannedwords #theatre #drama #newplay #Resist — (@samuelyates) #

Others pointed out the hypocrisy in the ban, given conservative views on free speech and so-called political correctness.

So the #CDC can't use certain scientific terms anymore, but it's the liberal snowflakes ruining everything with political correctness. Sure. #CDC7words — (@gallagherwitt) #

Snowflakes: Please stop using racial slurs. Conservatives: OH MY GOD HOW DARE YOU SAY SCIENCE-BASED?!?!?!?!?! #CDC7words — (@author_l_james) #

Hey the government is literally censoring the CDC from using the word #transgender. Maybe some of you free speech absolutists could write op-eds about... what's that? Not interested? Gee, I wonder why? https://t.co/TnYrGTLfMV — (@juliaserano) #

Unlike the attempts to censor the Department of Agriculture, this ban does not come with alternatives for all of the prohibited words. The alternatives that were given are not exactly equivalent to the words they will be replacing. The Washington Post reported that the suggested alternative phrasing for "science-based" or "evidence-based" is, “[the] CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes." It is important to note that the phrasing does not specify who the "community" is that is setting these standards — and adhering to people's "wishes" is not the same as adhering to scientific fact. Journalist and media pundit Dan Savage pointed out the slippery slope that this phrasing creates.

This is the most disturbing part - or equally disturbing. The CDC has to give equal weight to superstition, imaginary friends, hang ups, prejudices. #CDC7words https://t.co/IRfS0QXWO9 — (@fakedansavage) #

Thankfully, a couple of Twitter users offered their own alternatives to the banned words, to show that the ban cannot completely silence the CDC.

How to beat Trump admin w/ only a Thesaurus? These work! "assailable" or "defenseless" "right" "heterogeneity" "non-cisgender" "placenta-dependent pre-human" "data-based" "reality-based" Unfortunately, not available coloring books. @SueinRockville @biglcraig62 #CDC7words — (@dmncbird) #

CDC cheat guide "vulnerable" - susceptible "entitlement" - benefit of society "diversity" - cross section "transgender" - genderchanging (I'm aware it isn't the same - happy to change) "fetus" living human in womb "evidence-based" fact "science-based" fact #CDC7words https://t.co/ygKCTLA6AU — (@roywilliam) #

The announcement comes on the heels of a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's attempt to prevent birth control access. On Friday, Dec. 15, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s rule allowing employers to rollback coverage of contraception due to religious or moral reasons. The suit was filed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and supported by 19 other Democratic Attorney Generals. The ruling is only a temporary injunction, however, multiple courts in California, Washington, and Massachusetts are also fighting the Trump administration on the issue.

Although the timing of these two events does not appear to be related, the banning of the word "fetus" makes it clear that President Trump might have no intention of backing down on the issues of birth control and abortion, which have become core components of both parties' platforms in recent years. As for the impact of the ban, we'll be waiting to see if the CDC fights back.