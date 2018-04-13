On Friday, April 13, President Donald Trump let fly some choice words about former FBI director James Comey. Not surprisingly, Twitter had some feelings about the insult. The tweets about Trump calling Comey an "untruthful slime ball" show just what people had to say about it.

"James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH," tweeted Trump on Friday. "He is a weak and ... untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst 'botch jobs' of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

In reply, Walter Shaub, former Office of Government Ethics director, wrote, "Are you a president or a third grader?"

