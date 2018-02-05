One of the most popular parts of the Super Bowl is watching all of the commercials. The hype is too real on game day, peeps. So, if you're chilling with your homies with a beer in hand, I hope you're fully invested in the chips and guac, in addition to all of the creativity put into these amped-up commercials. Let's be real here — if your football team isn't playing in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis this year, you truly look forward to bonding with your friends over the commercial breaks. They break the ice a bit and bring everyone together — even if you're rooting for opposing teams. If you're as excited for the commercials as I am, you probably didn't miss any of them. Although, tweets about the MLK speech in Dodge Ram's Super Bowl commercial show that people are not too happy.

The commercial starts out with MLK reciting part of his "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon from 1968. In the Dodge Ram ad, you hear MLK's voice throughout, starting off with, "If you want to be important, wonderful. If you want to be recognized, wonderful. If you want to be great, wonderful. But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant." People immediately took to Twitter to call out the choice of pairing his speech with marketing Ram trucks.

If you missed the Super Bowl ad on TV, you can view it here:

People are flooding Twitter and are not happy that MLK's voice was chosen for this ad.

Many people are voicing strong opinions on how they believe this was not an appropriate choice.

We all know that the immense planning and money that goes into just one Super Bowl commercial is actually unreal. Seriously, though — my jaw is still on the floor (SOS, help a gal pick it up ASAP.). According to CBS Sports, a commercial that's 30 seconds long can be close to costing a mere $5 million.

Brands truly bring on the best in celeb entertainment to make their commercial stand out from the pack. The best ones never fail to leave a lasting impression in all of our minds. The controversial ones that cause a stir on Twitter will be remembered as well by millions of viewers who are glued to their TV screens.

The football players are bringing the heat to the field today. Fiat Chrysler will be airing a total of five — yes, five — commercials this evening. According to Detroit News, both General Motors and Ford aren't airing Super Bowl ads this year.

Chrysler is notorious for making their presence known when it comes to Super Bowl ads.

They've had a wide range of celebrities spotlighted in their commercials, from Clint Eastwood to Eminem.

The first Chrysler commercial to come out tonight for Super Bowl LII spotlighted the Ram pickup truck.

In the ad, Icelandic Vikings casually cruise down the road rockin' it out to Queen's "We Will Rock You," as the pickup truck tows their ship to the shore. I mean, what better way to depict how badass this truck (and group of Vikings) is? They're singing Queen, they're rowing, and the truck is towing the whole freakin' squad like it's NBD. I don't know about you, but I'm here for this commercial.

The motor vehicle company's second ad of the night was for Jeep.

TBH, I'm a major fan of Jeeps, and this commercial truly hit me with the feels — especially the line, "The road always ends, and this is where some of our best stories begin."

When it comes down to it, companies want to sell product with their commercials, and people on Twitter are free to voice their opinions.