It's finally here! The official first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald just flew online faster than a Nimbus 2000, and the magical first footage of the upcoming Harry Potter movie is already getting fans so amped. Check out the new trailer below, and all of the best tweets about the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer that are taking over the Internet right now.

The new trailer is exciting to Harry Potter fans for a number of reasons. We get our first bits of newly added Jude Law and Johnny Depp in action as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, respectively. There's also a super cool shot of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) teaming up with his brother Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner) to cast an awesome-looking spell. But the real moment that will tug at the heartstrings of any Harry Potter fan is that shot of Hogwarts. In 2016's original Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie, fans saw their first Harry Potter-universe movie that did not feature Hogwarts at all, but in the upcoming sequel, all us Muggles have finally gotten our letters by owl to make the return to the legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Check out the full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald for yourself below:

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Ahhh!! It's just a total explosion of Harry Potter goodness — finally seeing young Dumbledore in action, Grindelwald skulking in his true form, and more magical critters than you can count! Oh, and obviously there's the warm, welcome return to Hogwarts: that feeling that we are finally coming home after years away.

As far as plot, the trailer revealed that Newt Scamander will be secretly taking orders from his former professor Albus Dumbledore as the pair attempt to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The trailer makes clear that Dumbledore will be avoiding the actual conflict, instead serving an advisory role for Scamander. We also see Scamander getting some help in his quest from his brother Theseus Scamander, a war hero who is also hunting Grindewald.

Obviously, with all of the new footage to geek out over, Harry Potter fans flooded Twitter with posts. Fans shared their favorite moments in the new trailer, the things that their most looking forward to in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and even small details that they picked up on. Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to the new trailer below:

The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer also drew in J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series on which the film is based. Rowling, who is currently working on the fourth book in her crime fiction series Cormoran Strike called Lethal White, said that she took a break from writing to check out the trailer and it inspired a new idea in her for the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

The newly dropped trailer offers fans our first look at actual footage from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Prior to the trailer, the film had released a number of photos to introduce new characters and plot points, but this is the first video footage that we have seen of the upcoming movie. The Crimes of Grindelwald will pick up right where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them left off: with Grindelwald being taken into custody after vowing that he would escape prison. The new movie will see Grindelwald making good on his promise, forcing Newt Scamander to track the dark wizard down again and stop him.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will fly into theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.