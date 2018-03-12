This past weekend, the Lyric Theater had a major PR coup for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as they sold tickets to previews of Parts 1 and 2 for $40 total. Not to be left out, the other major branch of the current Wizarding World saga, Fantastic Beasts, has put out a teaser hyping the arrival of a full trailer tomorrow. This Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes Of Grindelwald teaser trailer doesn't tell us much about the upcoming movie, other than we need to have our wands at the ready.

For those who have been waiting eagerly for a Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer, this one has been a much longer time in coming than expected. The original Fantastic Beasts film dropped its second full-length trailer timed with the annual Celebration of Harry Potter, which comes at the end of January at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando every year. It was an attempt to make the Harry Potter Celebration rival the biennial Star Wars Celebration, which is held just down the way at Disney World Orlando and also serves as a destination for trailer and movie news.

Sadly, it seems not to have worked quite as well. This year, there were no trailers to be seen at the celebration. Instead, the second major glimpse at the Wizarding World of the 1920s will arrive tomorrow, March 13, 2018.

Check out the teaser:

If you are wondering about the new "Wizarding World" logo at the beginning of the teaser, that's another new thing debuting this week. Pottermore, the official Harry Potter website, is giving itself yet another makeover after its successful reboot in 2015.

The rebrand makes sense since this year they're debuting part two of a tentpole series that is completely unrelated to anyone by the name of Potter. "Pottermore" made sense when the foundation story was only that of Harry Potter, The Boy Who Lived. But with Newt Scamander now becoming as much as a hero in this second movie series, it makes more sense to have a generalized logo that encompasses everyone.

According to Pottermore:

For today’s growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World brand welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe – past, present, and future. The Wizarding World brand also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

According to the site, the logo is one that encompasses both stories:

The new Wizarding World logo is an open book... Astute fans will instantly notice the iconic lightning bolt, as well as a subtle nod to magical creatures, embedded in the logo. Additionally, the book’s fanned-open ‘pages’ are actually wands, each belonging to one of the legendary wizards or witches from the two franchises. The order of the wands is also symbolic: reflecting the evolution of the films, they begin with those chosen for the Harry Potter characters, followed by key characters from Fantastic Beasts.

Fans will probably we able to recognize the first five wands on sight, starting with Voldemort's on the far left, followed by the wands of Ron, Hermione, and Harry, in that order. Dumbledore's Elder Wand stands at the center since he is a part of both tales. To the immediate right of Dumbledore's wand, directly opposite Harry's, is Newt's wand, followed by Tina's and Queenie's. Finally, at the far right is Grindelwald's wand, opposite Voldemort's. This, we should note, is the wand Grindelwald has prior to possessing the Elder Wand.

Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters on November 16, 2018. The full trailer arrives tomorrow, March 13, 2018.