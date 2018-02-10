The opening ceremony of any Olympic games is impressive, and the PyeongChang opening ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics was no exception. There were a ton of highlights from the elaborate three hour performance tonight, but one of the standout moments was when we saw some drones dancing in the air. And the tweets about the drones in the Olympics opening ceremony prove just how impressive the artistry and accuracy of these drones actually was.

The opening ceremony took place on Feb. 9, just two day after the the Olympic games began. Although some of the winter sports have already gotten underway beginning on Thursday, Feb. 9 marked the official opening of the games with a spectacle of an opening ceremony. The performance included an artistic portion that detailed the history and traditions present in South Korea, and displayed where the nation is headed to in the future.

Although the artistry was stunning and the synchronized dancing was something to marvel, the integration of technology that was present throughout the ceremony was truly outstanding. One of the biggest wow moments was when viewers got to witness a pre-filmed sequence where a band of skiers and snowboarders paraded down a mountain with a massive envoy of drones flying above them.

The total amount of drones that were flying together was impressive alone, which stood at 1,200. And if that's not impressive enough for you, the drones made several different formations, including an actual floating snowboarder — and perhaps most impressively, the Olympic symbol of the five rings, which floated in a perfect formation at the bottom of the mountain.

Take a look for yourself — these drones really mean business.

And Twitter was in a frenzy over this impressive display of technology and artistry.

During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, it was mentioned that these specific types of drones are called supposedly called "skylight drones." If you're wondering if you've ever seen a spectacle quite like this before, chances are you have. Back in 2017 during the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show, Lady Gaga dazzled the crowd with performance with her use of these same drones. If you recall, Gaga began her show singing "God Bless America" on the roof of the stadium. And right before she made a dramatic drop onto the stage, 300 drones appeared in the sky and formed an American flag.

But the Olympics opening ceremony was unlike anything we're seen from these types of drones before. The thousand-plus strong group of little flying robots flew together and moved in sequences that have never been seen or done before. Just thinking about how much precision and accuracy it takes to make a spectacle like this happen — not to mention how much practice went into this performance to make it as perfect as it was — is kind of mind boggling.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The significant presence of technology in tonight's opening ceremony is very fitting for South Korea. Seoul, South Korea's capital, is one of the most technologically advanced cities in the world. In fact, among 18 to 24 year olds, smartphone penetration is 97.7 percent, one of the highest percentages in the world.

So seeing as how much technology is integrated in the lives of South Koreans, the use of gadgets like drones fit perfectly within the culture of the ceremony. And their display of their technological might was seriously impressive. Olympic opening ceremonies can seem somewhat standard these days, with the same typical (yet dazzling) fare of dance and cultural costumes. But What South Korea managed to do tonight in PyeongChang was display that the country is a technological — and artistic — force to be reckoned with.