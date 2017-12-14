Tweets About Sarah Sanders Baking A Pie Might Convince You That Her Last One Was Real

If you've watched (or winced at) a White House press briefing, then you know who Sarah Huckabee Sanders is. In November, the White House press secretary unknowingly set off #PieGate when she posted a picture of a chocolate pecan pie she baked for her family on Thanksgiving. People on Twitter questioned whether or not Sanders really baked the pie because her picture kind of resembled a stock photo. Since it's the holiday season, Sanders didn't stop baking on turkey day, and these tweets about Sarah Sanders baking a pie might be enough to convince you that she's the real deal.

According to Sanders' Twitter page, she whipped up another pecan pie for the White House press corps potluck taking place on Thursday, Dec. 14. Due to the controversy surrounding her last confection, Sanders posted pictures of the baking process to her Twitter page on Wednesday night, Dec. 13. Seriously, Sanders shared photos documenting most of her baking process (starting with a shot of all the ingredients), and you just might crave a slice of her pecan pie for yourself once you see the finished product.

During her last pie attempt, Sanders got a tweet response from CNN White House Correspondent April Ryan (Who knew pie could be so divisive?), so Sanders made sure to keep Ryan abreast of the baking conditions on Wednesday night.

"It's pie time!"

It's pie time! With or without bourbon @AprilDRyan? #piegate — (@presssec) #

"I want to see the pics and videos."

While stating that she wouldn't partake in any pecan pie, Ryan still wanted the proof.

Okay I want to see the pics and videos. I will check it tomorrow but won't eat it! https://t.co/5dcXVNzcuC — (@aprildryan) #

"Ingredients all mixed up and pies in the oven."

Sanders was not fooling around when it came to legitimizing her pies.

Ingredients all mixed up and pies in the oven! @AprilDRyan let me know if you need further documentation #piegate — (@presssec) #

"Excited to share these at tomorrow's press potluck."

Sanders posted a photo of four very delicious-looking pies as a result of her night of baking.

Excited to share these at tomorrow's press potluck. Merry Christmas to the WH press corps! — (@presssec) #

"They look pretty!"

Ryan seemed impressed and eager to get a look at the pies.

Oh I can't wait to see them! They look pretty! https://t.co/TMaj0f6PU1 — (@aprildryan) #

It's refreshing to see a cordial interaction between Ryan and Sanders (even if it is about pie) because the two have an almost hostile relationship when it comes to the White House press briefings, likely in part due to the Trump administration's adversarial relationship with the media.

Back to the pie at hand, though. The doubters might have to have a bite of humble pie themselves, because the two photos look quite similar (save for the stark white background and aerial point of view).

Here is the original pie photo from Thanksgiving.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! — (@presssec) #

Although, that didn't stop people from finding other gripes to initiate another #PieGate.

Sanders posted a photo of some wrapped pecans before she began baking.

The bows add a nice touch no matter who wrapped them... but that didn't stop the questions.

Thanks to @VP Chief of Staff @Nick_Ayers for supplying the pecans from his family farm in Georgia #piegate — (@presssec) #

"But, the ribbons!"

@PressSec @VP @nick_ayers But who tied those ribbons???? #piegatepartdeux — (@kirschbomb) #

"Thanks for visiting William Sonoma..."

@AprilDRyan Ma'am we are closing soon, if could you take that last picture, thanks for visiting William Sonoma...😏 — (@xtianmiranda) #

Some other responders on Twitter gave Sanders props for her pie skills.

"Looks mighty yummy."

Looks mighty Yummy, @PressSecSanders ! My mouth is watering. You're doing a wonderful job.🙂 https://t.co/jhkh54cqHH — (@tenbear123) #

Pie redemption is real, you guys.

@PressSec @AprilDRyan Don't agree with you or the President on most things, but I have to say, this is pretty funny. — (@goblinmonk) #

From the looks of Sanders' baking documentation on Wednesday night, it appears that she knows how to make a tasty pecan pie. Even if she didn't bake them, there is no doubt that her presentation skills have improved since Thanksgiving — the red bows and Christmas lights really add a little something.

So, now that #PieGate has been put to rest, hopefully the press secretary and the press corps can move on to discussing more pressing matters like the possible passage of the GOP tax bill and urging Congress to reauthorize funding for CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program).

Hopefully once everyone in Washington fuels up at Thursday's White House press corps potluck, they'll get back to business.

