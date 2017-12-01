Will The Tax Bill Pass The Senate? McConnell Thinks He's Got The Votes

Drama has been broiling in the Senate over whether the massive overhaul to the nation's tax code will pass. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks he has the votes on tax reform, which is supposed to be voted on later Friday, Dec. 1. Per the Washington Post, no GOP senators currently have expressed opposition to the bill. Forty-nine of the 52 Republican senators are solid yes votes. The final three have signaled they have concerns about the bill and it remains unclear where they stand.

McConnell announced his team of Republican senators had the votes needed to pass the bill, echoing the earlier confidence expressed by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), per the Post. The bill is highly controversial, as it would add $1.5 trillion to the national debt and give massive tax cuts to corporations.

The tax bill requires a 51-vote majority. It would take three dissenting votes by GOP senators to outweigh Vice President Mike Pence, who can serve as a tie-breaker vote for the right. Many eleventh-hour deals have been in the works to secure the votes of GOP holdouts.

On Thursday, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) was secured as a vote for the GOP. On Friday, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake announced he'd be voting yes, after withholding support over a lack of protection for Dreamers, those who were brought to the U.S. as children and receive protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. "I am pleased to announce I will vote in support of the tax reform bill," Flake announced in a statement. The bill also picked up support from holdout Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Friday, the New York Times reports.

Still up in the air are Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Marco Rubio of Florida. The Post reports that the GOP senators are in the process of hashing out last-minute details before the vote.

Even assuming the Senate bill passes, it's a long way from finished. Congressional leaders would still need to reconcile the differences between the Senate bill and the House bill, which passed several weeks ago.

More to come.