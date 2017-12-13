Although I've never actually experienced a Christmas dinner, it seems like there really is no conventional Christmas menu. While Thanksgiving has a somewhat standard agenda — turkey, stuffing, cranberries, and pie are just a few classics — Christmas seems to depend more on family preferences, including anything from ham, to seven types of fish, or even lobster. But despite my lack of experience in the realm of Christmas, I feel like it's safe to assume that "candy cane pizza" is not a Christmas staple. I'm honestly just clarifying, but someone melted candy canes on pizza, and for your sake — I, as well as the entire Twitterverse — really hope it's banned from your Christmas feast. In fact, these tweets about melted candy canes on pizza will totally gross you out.

You may remember the Peeps pizza circa Easter 2017, and the candy corn pizza which followed shortly after. Since both pies received an ample amount of of horrified feedback, we were really hoping that the candy corn pizza would be the last of its kind. But, alas, with all popular internet sensations come several other horrifying variations... right?

The creator of the new-yet-disgraceful candy cane pie, David Sanchez, showcased his creation on Twitter earlier this month, graciously crediting DiGiorno for the use of their highly-regarded frozen 'za. Sanchez told popular radio station 101WKQX that he was inspired by the notorious pizza travesty and internet sensation: the candy corn pizza. Until now, he was anxiously waiting for the holiday season to try it out with candy canes. To our dismay, he stated that he did, in fact, eat some of the pizza, but he said he wouldn't do it again. We're totally holding him to that.

'Tis the season...to be jolly, my dudes. (An @TheRealAsswolf tribute, with an @DiGiornoPizza contribute) — (@gotham146) #

Although Twitter can sometimes be dramatic AF, I'd say the majority of reactions definitely weren't wrong about this one. People are obviously pretty disgusted. Some of the population is really just thinking that Christmas should be canceled, at this point.

@BBC We might need to cancel Christmas because I'll be in the corner, throwing up. — (@slawson7) #

LOOKING AT THIS CANDY CANE PIZZA IS MAKING ME WANT TO BARF — (@tanisthegoat) #

@gotham146 @TheRealAsswolf @DiGiornoPizza Y'all ruined my life https://t.co/AMXXypgKf1 — (@brown__sugaaa) #

Another portion of the Twitterverse population isn't quite as disgusted as they are insulted by this horrifying pizza disaster. Some are threatening to call the authorities, while others are taking it upon themselves to stop this new level of pizza insanity. We just think that Sanchez has gone way too far, and that his crimes against both Christmas and pizza must end now.

@BBC This guy was arrested for crimes against humanity right? — (@kerry222_xx) #

@FOX29philly I'm calling the cops — (@knifenotknife) #

@FOX29philly never talk to me or my son again — (@jenfrreva) #

The most deeply — and rightfully — insulted reaction emerged from DiGiorno's Twitter. DiGiorno was understandably not thrilled by Sanchez's peppermint-laced innovation, or the notorious hype it's received.

First candy corn. Now candy canes. Next PLEASE STOP DOING THIS — (@digiornopizza) #

@greendjhpml See our timeline 🙃 — (@digiornopizza) #

@Clark_Kentt17 We both can? — (@digiornopizza) #

@SwankFinnese Sorry you had to see that. — (@digiornopizza) #

There are, however, a few outliers who continue to encourage Sanchez on his candy-cane-and-cheese-pizza endeavors. We're not sure where you terrible pizza-haters came from, but have you ever had pizza? Or candy canes? I'm not sure that you actually have.

@AlexHolleyFOX29 I was surprised by your reactions (both you and @MikeFOX29 ) it didn't seem that bad! I would try it. — (@amanda_bush4) #

@gotham146 @DiGiornoPizza Wonderfully done, a holiday tradition with a twist! — (@therealasswolf) #

If you're just really, really into the idea of a pizza that reflects Christmas (in a much less insulting manner), we would probably be okay with the Christmas pizza that British grocery store, Asda, released last month. Although they too received a tremendous amount of mixed feedback, they were a bit classier on the Christmas pizza spectrum, tastefully adding turkey, potatoes and cranberries atop their frozen pie. It may not be your cup of tea, but it's also not quite as degrading as putting candy canes on top of that pie. But, you can't get this Christmas pizza outside the U.K., so if you're stuck in the States, you might be stuck with candy cane 'za for now.

So, whether you decide to have roast beef, a seafood feast, a hearty salad or even a respectable cheese pizza pie this Christmas, we strongly discourage eating a cheese pizza pie topped with melted candy canes. I, as well as about 95 percent of the Twitter population, agree that a candy cane pie is insulting to the Christmas spirit and to the entire world of pizza.

