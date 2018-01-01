Tweets About Mariah Carey & Tea On New Year's Eve Are Going Wild

The most anticipated performance at New Year's Rockin' Eve this year was definitely Mariah Carey's comeback. After Carey's disastrous 2016 New Years Eve performance where she couldn't hear her backup vocals and said, "Well, Happy New Year! We can’t hear, but I’ll just get through the moment," we were all hoping for something better to start off 2018. Luckily, this year Carey made it through her performance unscathed, no thanks to her lack of hot tea. That's right, Carey claimed to have been promised hot tea, but there was none and now tweets about Mariah Carey and tea on NYE are causing Twitter to go wild.

After Carey's first song, “Vision of Love," during her two-song performance, she stopped to have a sip of hot tea only to find that the tea was not there. Carey said of this revlation, "They told me there would be tea. Oh, it's a disaster.” She then went on to say that she would brave the cold weather like everyone else in the crowd saying, "Okay, well, we'll just have to rough it. I'm going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea."

We totally understand the need for the tea. It was the second-coldest New Year's Eve in Time Square on record. Nevertheless, she persisted and Carey went on to sing her 1993 hit "Hero" for the freezing crowd.

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance https://t.co/IHOxdCoIke — (@mariaharchive)

You know nothing gets by Twitter these days without a little commentary, so immediately fans were reacting to the singer's dilemma. Now, we officially have our first meme of 2018, and it's a good one. Welcome to the new year with Mariah Carey and her hot tea.

And now the Mariah Carey hot tea will be the first meme of 2018. https://t.co/wN4KITyBlj — (@milmiskew)

That feeling when you steal Mariah Carey's hot tea. https://t.co/l1s7YNAIoh — (@artobsessed622)

Petition to make Mariah Carey asking for hot tea the first meme of 2018 — (@bri_rutledge)

The first meme of 2018 is Mariah Carey demanding hot tea before her performance lmao https://t.co/ZPrDaCem8i — (@faith__almighty)

Mariah Carey set the stage for the new year, literally.

After last year's performance really set the tone for 2017 being kind of a disastrous year, some fans were calling out Carey's performance as somewhat of a prediction on how 2018 will go. It's totally up for interpretation, so you can decide for yourself. It's all about your takeaway on what it all means between Mariah Carey and her missing hot tea.

The Mariah Carey NYE performance is the groundhog that decides whether the next year is gonna be good or not — (@pablotorre)

Though you could see it as a year without hot tea, most fans saw it as a positive outlook on what's to come in 2018.

If Mariah Carey can make it through that performance without her hot tea, then I can make it through another year — (@jadenalana)

The first time life throws you a curve in 2018 just remember: Mariah Carey made it through without her hot tea. You can make it through too. — (@katvjason)

I woke up for a few minutes (it's 1:30 here). Mariah Carey demanding hot tea is exactly how I hoped the year would begin. I now think 2018 is going to be amazing. Happy New Year to all. Especially @MariahCarey. — (@juliettekayyem)

Fans were impressed the singer could get through without her tea.

Knowing the high notes Carey has to hit in most of her songs, it's hard enough to get through them with tea. Just try to imagine what it is like to sing without a hot tea to warm up your vocal cords. You add the freezing temperatures in Times Square to that, and we have to give Mariah Carey props for getting through it all. Her fans were also just as impressed with the singer's feats.

Props to @MariahCarey! Cold, very dry air = tough conditions for vocalists. Serve that tea, honey. #MariahCarey — (@michelledealzim)

Mariah Carey singing on... without her hot tea. Guys it's ridiculous cold out. I can't hardly talk when it's that cold let alone sing. So @MariahCarey 🙌🏻 — (@evapilgrim)

Resolution: In 2018, be more like Mariah Carey.

Though some fans were applauding the singer's lack of tea performance, others criticized Carey for demanding hot tea. However, she is a diva for a reason, and a diva doesn't get the recognition without the hard work and success that led her there. So, we honestly are totally here for it. In fact, some fans were looking to Carey as inspiration on how to act in 2018.

Mariah Carey successfully sued a man for wasting her time in 2017. Of course she is gonna ask for hot tea in 6 degree weather live on stage. We should all be Mariah Carey. — (@rodimusprime)

I was obsessed with Mariah Carey at 8 years old. 23 years later and I'm still living for her. Who demands hot tea on live television during a performance?! #MARIAH #RockinEve https://t.co/rkEVDyLcKV — (@sharontharp)

But Mariah Carey finally got her tea and all is right in the new year.

Found my tea! 🍵 — (@mariahcarey)

Around 2:30 a.m. ET, Mariah Carey finally tweeted that she found her tea, and it now seems that everything is going our way in 2018. The big takeaways from this whole performance and lessons you should hold onto in the new year are: you don't need that hot tea to go out strong, there is hope if Mariah Carey can sing without hot tea, and ask for hot tea and you shall receive. We're all wishing you a Happy New Year filled with lots and lots of hot tea.