Friday, Feb. 9 is the night we've all been waiting for over the past four years: the official kickoff to the 2018 Winter Olympics. Aside from all the amazing sports that fans will get to watch over a two-week period, the commentaries are what really stand out and bring the event full-circle. Over the years, we've seen people like Matt Lauer host the Olympics opening ceremony on a regular basis, but this year is a bit more special. Katie Couric has the spotlight and is hosting alongside Mike Tirico for the very first time. So naturally, social media users have started to post their thoughts on the matter, and the tweets about Katie Couric hosting the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony broadcast are everything you probably expected.
Friday night marks Couric's third time hosting the Olympics opening ceremony, but her first time alongside co-host Mike Tirico. Last month, she took to her Instagram to announce the news, sharing a fun picture of herself and Tirico. Couric wrote that she was "very excited to host the" Winter Olympics. Many people were very excited to have Couric at the lead for the PyeongChang Olympics — she obviously has more than enough experience to be a great host for the major event.
And sure enough, Twitter cheered as they saw her take us through the ceremony.
Couric herself seemed excited to head to PyeongChang, at least based on her Instagram post.