Tweets About Ivanka Trump's Thanksgiving Decoration Advice Will Seriously Crack You Up

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means so much turkey and gravy... and your loosest fitting pants possible. If you're part of the Ivanka Trump team, though, it means the time has come to decorate your holiday table in a slightly gothic, super confusing way. Tweets about Ivanka Trump's Thanksgiving decoration advice might just be the best part of the holiday this year.

In case you haven't quite been following Ivanka Trump's brand, it's a medley of clothing, jewelry, and lifestyle tips for women. All of their various blog posts feature a perfectly curated picture, usually involving mason jars, strings of fairy lights, and a beautiful marble desk. Which is why, perhaps, it was so confusing that the Ivanka Trump team chose to tweet out the Thanksgiving display picture they did.

"Have no idea how to decorate your Thanksgiving table? Problem solved," Trump's social media team tweeted out on Nov. 16. The accompanying picture featured a large, oddly shaped apparatus stuffed with pine combs, white pumpkins, what looks like part of a tree trunk (?), and some moss. There are also small white pumpkins on each of the plates. I am literally never on the cutting edge of the latest trends or cool things, but I really don't think white pumpkins are a thing. Nor do I think they should be.

Neither, it seems, does Twitter.

The unusual Thanksgiving display caught the eye (and the general) amusement of the social media sphere.

Have no idea how to decorate your Thanksgiving table? Problem solved: https://t.co/2ssrjO7yPl pic.twitter.com/f4T1Oqr5c7 — Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) November 16, 2017

First off, people were pretty confused by the apparatus holding all the decorations.

FILL A GIANT CLAM WITH GARBAGE FROM THE WOODS YOU ARE THE GARBAGE GOD NOW https://t.co/1DK6es5vWY — Daniel Kibblesmith From Work (@kibblesmith) November 18, 2017

It's Thanksgiving kids, get the clam out of storage — Antifa-la-la-la-la (@LizardRumsfeld) November 18, 2017

Because nothing says "holiday of gratitude" like Festive Driftwood Gourd Mollusk https://t.co/4sQDrYWcOW — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) November 18, 2017

of course even the mini pumpkins being eaten by the giant clamshell gotta be ~white~ https://t.co/GBhsfzzHMM — Nicole Chung (@nicole_soojung) November 18, 2017

Others were confused by the aesthetics of the whole thing.

Ah yes, who could forget that timeless motif of "something a goblin barfed up after eating the entire Pumpkin Village in a fairytale illustrating the hazards of gluttony" — J Crowley (@jdcrowley) November 18, 2017

Dose Martha Stewart with ayahuasca and set her loose in a haunted Dollar General with a bucket of white paint https://t.co/ElYGFv377E — Oh my god, they're turkeys (@RandBallsStu) November 18, 2017

I'm going with champagne Popsicles and an elephant tusk centerpiece.https://t.co/8rraz9SECr — Lard Of Dorkness (@LardFDorkness) November 18, 2017

"Appease the Elder Gods with this festive centerpiece." https://t.co/vNQhqhKl0B — Ed Butterballs (@turnageb) November 18, 2017

Love to eat a single tiny, white, uncooked pumpkin for dinner. https://t.co/eX8wtUGEGy — Supper Mario (@Stu_Hell) November 18, 2017

My wife @leah just said that looks like nature’s garbage. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) November 18, 2017

Someone also put their photoshop skills to good use. Oh hey, Don Jr.

Others used the picture as a jumping off point to get political.

...wow, even the pumpkins are white. — Houston Harker (@htharker) November 18, 2017

As an alternative, consider the lovely simplicity of this stainless steel tray with matching flatware. Not only will it provide a timeless symmetry to your table, it will also be such a kind gesture to help prepare your family for holidays in a more institutionalized setting. pic.twitter.com/9FWpm2bU3e — Lizzie65 (@LorraineP65) November 18, 2017

No idea how to celebrate Thanksgiving as the First Family? Try this. Problem solved: pic.twitter.com/L3WWnAAMNj — Randy Prine (@randyprine) November 18, 2017

This, unfortunately, was not the first time that Ivanka Trump's brand has gotten massively trolled on Twitter (though it was perhaps the first time that the brand took such a fashion-forward risk with table decorations).

Back in June, Trump's brand tweeted out their official Father's Day gift guide.

"Whether a football lover or a coffee aficionado, these picks will please every dad," the tweet read.

Whether a football lover or a coffee aficionado, these picks will please every dad:https://t.co/xzoSzNiuVk #FathersDay #GiftGuide pic.twitter.com/I9RfWpLpJ8 — Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) June 6, 2017

Twitter users used that opportunity to express what they though their fathers really wanted for Father's Day. You know, stuff like affordable health insurance and putting a stop to climate change. Oh, and they also had some opinion's about Trump's father as well.

My dad wanted a clean environment without rising sea levels or record high temps. I wish that had been one of your gifts... — Ezra DF (@ezradf) June 7, 2017

What will please my dad is not losing health insurance, have your poor excuse of a dad work on that — Paradise (@paradisedicey2) June 6, 2017

Maybe her father will stop obstruction of justice thereby giving the country a gift Oh & could u stop your dad from tweeting. Its annoying — Therese (@BusinessMODERN) June 9, 2017

The brand also landed itself in hot water this past May, when they tweeted out a suggestion about making champagne popsicles for Memorial Day. Twitter quickly swooped in to explain that, no, Memorial Day is not about making cute treats. It's about remembering the people who have fought for our country.

Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn't give a fuck about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj9xRTWnsF — Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017

This is a joke, right? Memorial Day is a time to remember the sacrifices those who served made, not a time for frivolous rich kids' fun. — Evariste (@Evariste125) May 29, 2017

My dad spent 14 months in WW2 POW Camp and wrote a secret newsletter to 8k others. They didn't have Champagne popsicles. #nobonespurs — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) May 29, 2017

My father did not spend two years in service to America so you could use a day of remembrance for fallen soldiers as a BRANDING OPPORTUNITY. pic.twitter.com/wnGXIunat9 — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) May 29, 2017

*Sigh.* That social media team really can't catch a break.

Perhaps my favorite gaffe came courtesy of Ivanka Trump herself, when she tweeted out the quote, "If not me, who? If not now, when?" Trump attributed that stellar saying to Emma Watson, though it actually came from Hillel the Elder, a famous Jewish religious leader.

Obviously, Emma Watson is an amazing, intelligent sorcerer and could probably come up with something equally wise to say. And, to be fair, Trump was probably pulling the quote from Watson's speech at the United Nations in 2014 when she said,

In my nervousness for this speech and in my moments of doubt I’ve told myself firmly—if not me, who; if not now, when. If you have similar doubts when opportunities are presented to you I hope those words might be helpful.

However Twitter was, once again, merciless.

And every passover, we eat the Emma Watson sandwich https://t.co/pENUzrZv7F — Kiera Feldman (@kierafeldman) September 9, 2016

Heh: “Girl that’s from Hillel.” The craziness here is intensified by the fact that Ivanka’s Jewish. pic.twitter.com/VwHvBjkIcc — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) September 9, 2016

What is the lesson to be learned here? Well, for one, Ivanka Trump's brand has to be super careful with their social media presence. Also, can we just agree that all-white pumpkins should really never be a thing? It just seems wrong.