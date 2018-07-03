The 4th of July is a big deal for those of us who love summer (and those of us who hate it too). It's all about the three B's: barbecue, beaches, and beer (maybe that last one is just me). But maybe the White House has different priorities. This year, President Donald Trump & Co. are celebrating in their own way with a sale on MAGA gear no one asked for, and the tweets about Donald Trump's 4th of July MAGA sale are roasting it — and rightfully so.

The official Trump store is having a sale in honor of Independence Day, and it's uh, a doorbuster, I guess. For a short time, you can get 40 percent off storewide with code: FREEDOM. Not that you care, but that means 40 percent off MAGA hats, MAGA beach towels, and even MAGA swimsuits, that's right boys and girls, you can rock Trump/Pence on the seaside this year and at a discount no less, how great is that? You'll be the most popular person at the beach, I promise.

If that wasn't enough to celebrate, the official GOP Twitter handle shared a photo on July 2 featuring three Trump store hats, including the famous red MAGA cap, that said, "Celebrate Independence Day MAGA style!" The rest of the tweet just promoted the special sale with a link to the shop for all your MAGA needs. It read,

Independence Day is only days away! Celebrate with 40% off the OFFICIAL Trump store.Use code: FREEDOM

Surprise surprise, Twitter wasn't just going to let it go without comment — that's just not their way. Tweets came rolling in roasting President Donald Trump's sale. Some of my favorites offered new promo codes in place of "FREEDOM."

I'd also like to contribute some code options: BIGLY, SLIPPERY COMEY, SAD, CROOKED HILLARY, or COHEN & STORMY SITTING IN A TREE.

But there were some other great tweets that were as floored as I am by this MAGA sale.

And then there's this one:

While a classic Twitter roast is always a lot of fun, I'm preoccupied with how ironic the choice of promo code is given that "freedom" is the exact thing Trump is trying to take away from migrant families as of late.

First Trump announced his "zero-tolerance" immigration policy back in April to prosecute all immigrants who cross the border illegally, resulting in the separation of over 2,000 children from their parents, since the children can't be detained with their parents. Instead, the children were put into separate centers in a different system. Then on June 20, the White House decided to put an end to tearing families apart, but is now fighting to keep them detained indefinitely instead. The Department of Justice now has two arguments in the mix: one to modify the Flores agreement — the legal statute which prevents children from being detained past 20 days — and another which argues that a June 26 injunction from a federal judge which bars the separation of families and demands that children be reunited with their parents within 30 days cancels out the Flores agreement.

According to The Washington Post, The DOJ wrote in their June 21 legal notice that they just want to keep families together, but detained for as long as it takes to sort through their immigration cases — which could be months or even years. It read,

The government will not separate families but detain families together during the pendency of immigration proceedings when they are apprehended at or between ports of entry.

Hm, I don't know, but if you are in the middle of detaining migrant children and their families indefinitely, maybe you don't have a sale that celebrates American independence with the code "FREEDOM." Well if the Trump shop wants to change it up — you're always welcome to use of of my suggestions, guys.