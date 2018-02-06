Week 6 of The Bachelor is supposed to be all about solidifying connections. However, Arie seems to be a few steps behind with one contestant — Lauren B. The last standing of all the Lauren's from the season, fans were expecting the chemistry between these two to jump off the screen. Unfortunately, quite the opposite has occurred, and it's hard to watch. Twitter, on the other hand, can't look away. Tweets about Arie and Lauren B.'s date has Bachelor nation cringing.

Arie and the ladies packed up for the most romantic city in the world — Paris. Everyone, even Chris Harrison, said "bonjour," at some point. Lauren got the coveted one-on-one date. More importantly, this date was much needed alone time that all the contestants needed with Arie. If you're a Bachelor novice, I can't express enough how pivotal these next few weeks are for the contestants.

The two headed into the heart of the city for a great day of walking through the market, seeing the sights, and people watching. The date didn't really have time to take an awkward turn because there wasn't much to go off of besides saying, "Bonjour!" to each other. It was... quiet.

Arie tried pointing out a giant wheel of cheese, the architecture, and some other obvious things. The only response he got from Lauren was, "wow."

The date was making us all cringe at home, and Twitter couldn't handle all the awkwardness.

This prediction turned out to be 100 percent true.

Arie and Lauren did push through to make a connection. He made it very clear that he has a "crush" on her, and it seems like he really, really, really wants to fall in love with her.

They talked about their exes. Arie dropped the bomb that he had a former girlfriend who's pregnancy ended sadly in a miscarriage, which resulted in them breaking up. Lauren was formerly engaged, and has a hard time trusting people. Overall, it was a very emotional talk, but it did end it some making out. She received a rose and will continue safely into Week 7.

Which makes me wonder, could this prediction be true? I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ARIE ANYMORE.

Although the date started off rough, there have been rumors circulating that Lauren and Arie end up together at the end. The only clue from Arie we received about the outcome of this season is that he does fall in love with two people (which does align with the Lauren B. theory). Arie said while doing Bachelor promotion before the season,

I fell in love with two women, and I didn’t know I was capable of that. I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder. I didn’t know I was really capable of having strong feelings and being in love with more than one person, but that happened. The end was really difficult for me. And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life. But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything.

Lauren B. may not be the most exciting contestant, but her and Arie seem to have a weird understanding of each other.

Although it's hard to say at this point who Arie will end up with — I can say for certain that Lauren B. is definitely on her way to Week 7. This is when the competition gets tight so she better bring her "wow" game. Keep being you, Lauren B.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.