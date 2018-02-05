'Bachelor' Arie's Response To Bekah Being On A Missing Persons List Is So Arie

Five weeks into Arie's season of The Bachelor, something really strange happened. We have all been watching Bekah Martinez win Arie's affection and attention week after week — the girl is kicking ass. The new reality starlet has been active on social media, and has gained a whopping 174,000 follows on Instagram since making her appearance on the show. Then, all of a sudden on Feb. 1, Bekah from The Bachelor's missing persons report was uncovered. It made us all stop for a second and go, "Wait, what?" Luckily, the whole thing has gotten cleared up with a somewhat simple explanation. However, Arie's response to Bekah's missing persons report was so perfectly Arie that it will make you laugh.

So, how could someone who has been on our television sets every Monday for the past five weeks be missing? That's what fans were all wondering, too. The 22-year-old contestant was spotted by a fan in an article about missing persons in the local Humboldt county newspaper, The North Coast Journal. The article was titled, "The Humboldt 35: Why does Humboldt County have the highest rate of missing persons reports in the state?"

A viewer by the name of Amy Bonner O'Brien reportedly responded to the Facebook post and pointed out the mistake. She said in an interview afterwards,

I was just scrolling through the 35 missing people and I recognized some of them from news stories. When I got to her, I was like wait a minute, she looks so familiar and I instantly thought of The Bachelor.

Once The North Coast Journal caught wind of this, they researched and compared photos to confirm that the woman on the list was indeed Bekah Martinez. The newspaper then published a retraction called, Not Missing in Humboldt: Bachelor Contestant Bekah Martinez. The story explained that Bekah had been "removed from (the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit)."

After speaking with Deputy Samantha Karges the newspaper wrote,

Responding to some follow up questions, Karges told the Journal via email that Martinez was reported missing at 1:06 a.m. on Nov. 18 by her mother. 'Martinez had reportedly come to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm. Her mother hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 12, 2017,' Karges wrote.

This is definitely one of the weirder stories to come out of Bachelor nation.

Arie has confirmed that he found the whole thing pretty amusing. During an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Feb. 5, our current Bachelor joked, "I think the PSA for that is call your parents." This is the most Arie thing he could've said — sort of funny with just a touch of dad humor.

The whole situation has been chalked up to a silly and random oversight. Even Bekah had a good laugh about the whole thing. The contestant took to Twitter on Feb. 2 and said,

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??

Moms, AMIRIGHT? Besides finding out the tiny ankle tattoos that Bekah wrote about in her ABC profile are "a Scrabble tile and an ankh," we also discovered another one of Bekah's dirty secrets — her old driver's license picture. She continued on Twitter,

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted

Been there, Bekah. However, my horrible ID photo is seen by the bartender, not everyone in America. In true Bekah fashion, she made light of the situation by proposing the question, "let’s play a game: russian nesting doll or bachelor contestant?"

Overall, I'm glad Bekah isn't missing — I love her too much. I can't wait to see what the rest of this season holds for her. Best of luck and call your mom, Bekah.

