Tweets About '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Show Fans Are Shocked By Hannah's Role

After a year and some change of waiting, we finally have a new season of 13 Reasons Why to binge and obsess over. On Friday, May 18, Netflix dropped the highly anticipated second season of its hot-button teen drama, and immediately after the new episodes became available online, Twitter exploded with fans freaking out about the dramatic lives of Clay Jensen, Alex Standall, Jessica Davis, Justin Foley, Tony Padilla, and all the rest of the tortured teen of Liberty High. Oh, and surprisingly, Hannah Baker is back as well... in a sense. As you make your way through the new season, check out all the best tweets about 13 Reasons Why Season 2 below.

As you may recall, the first season of 13 Reasons Why broke a social media record by becoming the most-tweeted-about Netflix show ever shortly after it premiered, and it definitely looks like Season 2 is on track to follow suit. For 13 Reasons Why fans, half of the fun of watching the dark and controversial teen drama is to also vent about your feelings on Twitter, and to read everyone else's jokes, theories, and reactions while they go through the mystery-laden storyline as well. Get the full 13 Reasons Why Season 2 experience by checking out all the best theories, memes, and other Twitter reactions to the new episodes below. But beware that a SPOILER ALERT is in full effect, as the posts may spoil parts of the new season for slower viewers (I didn't include any huge spoilers from the end of the season, so don't worry about that).

One of the biggest reveals in the first couple of episodes of the new season is that Hannah Baker is still around... kind of. Although Season 1 ended with her death, Hannah is back, only this time she's a ghost, or a figment of Clay's imagination, or something like that. Hannah appears only to Clay throughout the season in order to help him with a new mystery that arises from some mysterious Polaroid photos he finds. Of course, Twitter just could not let the concept of ghost-Hannah go without some jokes and questions.

Another moment from the first episode that caused the fandom to erupt on Twitter was when Mr. Porter gave the viewers everything we wanted by choking Bryce Walker in the school bathroom. Obviously, everyone who watches 13 Reasons Why hates Bryce with a fiery passion, but we have had to watch him get away with his despicable behavior and crimes for so long now, so it was a moment of total karma and catharsis to see him get threatened like that.

Check out all of the best Twitter reactions to the first few episodes of 13 Reasons Why Season 2 below:

The second season of 13 Reasons Why shifted focus and structure from the first seasons, shifting through various narrators tackling a larger theme of sexual assault, rather than showing Clay piecing together the motivation behind Hannah's suicide in Season 1. The central story of the season is Jessica Davis confronting her rapist, Bryce Walker, and Clay trying to figure out who else has been assaulted at the school from a series of mysterious polaroids. All the while, everyone becomes wrapped up in Mrs. Baker's lawsuit against the school over Hannah's suicide, each forced to take the stand and come clean about their involvement in Hannah's depression.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.