Screaming for ice cream is about to get even sweeter, thanks to not one but three new product lines from Turkey Hill. With the change in seasons just around the corner, the ice cream company is ready to welcome spring with open arms — and Turkey Hill's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and Layered Sundae Cups feature so many upgrades to the classics. From cookie dough sundae cups to a seriously drool-worthy mint chip ice cream sandwich, here are all the sweet tooth-approved offerings you can check out.

Starting on March 1, customers can head to grocery stores nationwide to try 16 (!!!) new treats from Turkey Hill's three new lines: Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Fruit and Cream Bars, and Layered Sundae Cups, all of which are crated from the company's premium ice cream. IMHO, ice cream is acceptable all year long, but these new treats are the perfect excuse to stock your freezer in anticipation of warmer weather, and Turkey Hill's new novelty lines give you plenty of upgraded classic flavors to choose from.

Without further ado, here are all the sweet confections you'll want to put on your shopping list:

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

Turkey Hill's ice cream cookie sandwiches, which all come with a base of two rich Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, add an extra dose of flavor to classic favorites like Vanilla, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Choco Mint Chip. A box, which comes with four sandwiches, costs $4.29

Courtesy of Turkey Hill

Fruit and Cream Bars

If you're in the mood for a more fruit-forward treat that's also convenient to enjoy while you're on the go, Turkey Hill's Fruit and Cream Bars are a tempting option with ingredients like real fruit, cream, and milk. The line, which includes Strawberry, Coconut, Orange, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors, cost $4.29 for a box of six bars.

Layered Sundae Cups

Last but not least, Turkey Hill's Layered Sundae Cups include individual servings of popular ice cream flavors including all the sauces and additional ingredients you love, making it a portable snack that you can enjoy in one sitting. Each cup costs $2.19, which is a steal for how over-the-top some of the flavors get.

Courtesy of Turkey Hill

In addition to some decadent offerings like Caramel Brownie, Chocolate Cream Pie, and Ultimate Fudge cups which include ingredients like brownie brittle, whipped icing, and Graham crackers, you can also dig into classics like Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Party Cake, and Strawberry Shortcake. Meanwhile, peanut butter lovers will want to try out the spread-inspired flavor, which includes peanut butter cups, peanut butter ice cream and sauce, chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate chips.

There's literally something for everyone, so check out the full list of products and scoop up a few different boxes to stock your freezer in anticipation of spring.

