What would you consider to be the most annoying part of traveling? For some, it's the planning that leads up to the trip — the hours spent picking out accommodations and researching the best spots to see a sunset or grab a bite to eat. For others, it's packing (and inevitably, unpacking) a suitcase, and carrying it through airport terminals and train cars. I'm not going to lie, it's a hassle from beginning to end. But, the whole process is now so much easier, all thanks to one travel service. Trvl Porter delivers outfits to your destination when you're traveling, making every trip a little more hassle-free. Say goodbye to lugging around a heavy suitcase.

If you're anything like me when you travel, you pack everything. You find room in your suitcase for a pair of shoes that you've never worn, and throw in an extra bathing suit or sweatshirt "just in case." Before you know it, your bag is a few pounds overweight and your arm feels like it's going to fall off. You instantly regret packing so much, but still can't seem to learn your lesson the following time.

The truth is, you don't want to run out of fashionable outfits and options. You've watched videos on how to mix and match the pieces in your closet when you're on-the-go. But, you feel much more comfortable knowing that you have your personalized wardrobe right at your fingertips.

Trvl Porter will be a total game-changer in your life, eliminating the need for a suitcase and the hassle of bringing your chic-ness on the road. In the words of Taylor Swift, "Are you ready for it?" I think you are.

How does Trvl Porter's delivery service work?

Let's get right to it: Trvl Porter's delivery service works by acting as a "style concierge" for your closet. The company lends you a wardrobe, pre-styled and full of designer garments, and ships it straight to your destination at an affordable price. So, when you arrive at your hotel or Airbnb, there are already chic outfits ready for you to wear. Easy, right?

The process starts by logging onto the site and creating a profile. This profile includes your fit preferences and notes about your personal style. Trvl Porter wants to make sure they're sending you items that you would genuinely love to wear. By filling out this information, they can pick the best selections from the brands that they offer.

Next, you put in your trip details. This helps Trvl Porter curate a closet of items, and make sure they arrive to your accommodations on time. According to their site, a lookbook will become available seven to 10 days before your trip and allow you to approve the selections. It's a whole new experience that combines fashion with travel, in the simplest way.

Signing up, creating a profile, and becoming a member is totally free. Once you start selecting items, it's $130 for two ($65 per item). Shipping and handling is covered, and you can keep all the items with you for a total of seven to 10 days. Although you will be charged for damaged or lost items, so keep those designer outfits safe and sound! Last but not least, this service is currently only available for destinations within the U.S.

What kind of chic outfits can you find on Trvl Porter?

What outfits and designer items can you expect to get from Trvl Porter? Well, they have over 7,000 items and are in-tune with the latest fashion trends. So, think chic and about the dreamiest items from your favorite brands — that long, pastel pink trench coat, or that black dress with the silver detailing. (Um, yes please!)

Trvl Porter works with hundreds of brands to get these pieces to you, no matter where you're traveling within the country. These brands include well-known and emerging names such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Lovers and Friends, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Calvin Klein, Alice + Olivia, and more.

Signing up may give you a chance to explore and wear new brands that you might not have in your closet already, and support some local designers — which is always a good thing. And they conveniently deliver them to you, so that you can save time and energy packing your own bag.

How does Trvl Porter make traveling so much easier?

Simply put: Trvl Porter makes traveling so much easier. The travel service eliminates arguably the one thing that's such a hassle on every single trip: packing. It gets rid of the hours you spend rolling clothes and reorganizing your carry-on bag so you can fit in souvenirs. In addition, it allows you to return items after you wear them, so that you don't continuously clutter your space at home. To me, that sounds almost too good to be true.

All in all, Trvl Porter is a win-win for your closet and your next trip. It's everything you were hoping for when you said, "I wish I didn't have so much luggage," on your last trip, and a sweet sigh of relief. So, I'll ask you again: "Are you ready for it?" Oh, yes.