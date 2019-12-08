On Friday, Dec. 6, Donald Trump outlined the newest subject of his deregulation plans: Toilets. While speaking to press gathered at the White House, the president said that his administration was "looking very strongly" into national standards of water efficiency while claiming that some people were flushing their toilets "10 times, 15 times as opposed to once." Unsurprisingly, everyone was pretty confused by his speech, and Trump's comments about flushing toilets caused the hashtags #ToiletTrump and #ToiletGate to trend on Twitter.

President Trump has built much of his administration's policies on deregulation, and the situation was no different when he brought up water conservation efforts on Friday. Speaking to a crowd of journalists, the president said that the Environmental Protection Agency was looking at changing the current standards of water efficiency due to waste from citizens who live in homes with low-flow appliances, according to the Washington Post.

"We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms, where you turn the faucet on in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where it rushes out to sea because you could never handle it," he said during his speech. "And you don’t get any water. You turn on the faucet and you don’t get any water."

He also claimed that people were having the same issue with water scarcity when showering, saying, "They take a shower and water comes dripping out, just dripping out. Very quietly dripping out… So EPA is looking at that."

However, his most confusing comment concerned citizens' apparent flushing habits. Without citing a source, Trump claimed that "people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once," leading to water waste.

It was a pretty confusing comment, and the Twitterverse quickly took to the social media platform to roast the president for his unfounded claims.

Trump's comments about toilets and flushing even earned a mention on Saturday Night Live, which roasted his words during a cold open with Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden, who played Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson. Set in the "NATO cafeteria," the three actors played the cool kids at the school who couldn't resist going in on their peer Trump (who was played by Alec Baldwin).

"Did you hear him talk about climate change the other day?" Rudd said at one point during the sketch. "He said we need stronger toilets."

The Dec. 7 episode also poked fun at Trump's comments during the Weekend Update segment.

While many were making light of the comments, others noted that it was concerning that the president was considering cutting even more environmental regulations under the guise of cutting water waste.

According to the Washington Post, Trump's comments about deregulation didn't end there, as he also brought up how he was planning to roll back the light bulb energy efficiency requirements that were instituted under President Barack Obama's administration. During the press conference, the president reiterated his plans, adding that the energy-efficient bulbs appeared to give his skin an orange hue.

Only time will tell what roll backs, if any, Trump institutes in the name of water efficiency standards, but in the meantime, there's plenty of meme gold on Twitter.