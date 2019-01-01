Well, the time has officially arrived. Let's toast to the end of what I think is arguably one of the worst years in a while. TBH, this year was a total dumpster fire. I don't think I'm the only one who's beyond ready to kick 2018 to the curb and see what 2019 has in store and the new year couldn't come soon enough. Judging from President Donald Trump and Barack Obama's New Year tweets, I'd have to say that they'd agree with me. But, the two men are sharing vastly different takes in regards to welcoming in 2019. What exactly do I mean? Well, President Trump's 2019 New Year's tweet vs. Obama's have majorly different focuses.

In the days leading up to Jan. 1, 2019, both President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama took to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Obama kicked off the festivities first, by taking to Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 29 and urging everyone to look towards 2019 with change in mind. He even spotlighted young leaders that inspired him in 2018. He wrote,

As the year winds down and we look toward 2019, I’m asking you to make a commitment: find something you want to change in your community and take the first step toward changing it. If you need some inspiration, take a look at some of the young leaders who inspired me this year.

He proceeded to honor change makers and trailblazers who are doing work to bring wellness initiatives to their communities, reduce the suicide rate, combat climate change, and push back against corruption. Even better, he wrapped it up with a call for action from all of us.

In contrast, President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 1 with a different message. Like President Obama, President Trump wished his followers a Happy New Year. But, he couldn't resist giving a special shoutout to his "haters" and the "fake news media" in his 2019 New Year's Day tweet.

Truth be told, it's not surprising that Trump and Obama had different methods of ringing in the new year. At this point, it's very obvious that they're two very different men and enjoy social media extremely differently. Just take the difference between their Christmas Day tweets for example, in which Obama shared a touching photo of him kissing former first lady Michelle Obama's cheek under the mistletoe and Trump well, all he said was "Merry Christmas."

It's no secret that Trump is a man who loves to share his opinions on Twitter, and even if his comments sometimes make people cringe, they're always entertaining. Sure, his 2018 Christmas tweet might have been a bit underwhelming, but let's not forget his 2017 New Year's tweet, which was totally wild.

On Dec. 31, 2017, Trump took to Twitter to ring in the new year, but instead of toasting to a fresh start, he ultimately decided to throw some major shade instead, by giving a shoutout to his "enemies" and "haters." Well then.

He wrote,

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!

Wait, there's more. About an hour after Trump posted his very first New Year's tweet, he proceeded to share another tweet in honor of the new year, in which he claimed, "We are making America great again, and much faster than anyone thought possible."

So, there you have it. That's how Trump celebrated the beginning of 2018. Obama, on the other hand, decided to ring in the new year in a very different way. On Dec. 29, 2017, Obama took to Twitter to discuss how "bad news" dominated much of the year, and decided to steer away from the negative energy by sharing a Twitter thread highlighting heartwarming stories and good deeds done by people in 2017. Disclaimer: these tweets may leave you very emotional. Read if you dare.

A new year, a new time. Even though we may be partly excited and partly nervous to see what 2019 will bring, let's hope it's at least slightly better than 2018. Good luck out there, kids.