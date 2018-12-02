When it comes to Christmas decorating, everyone's got their own styles. Some people like to channel winter wonderland vibes, peppering their homes with sparkly snowflake decorations, snowmen window stickers and white Christmas lights. Others shoot for non-traditional decorations, from multicolored Christmas trees to rustic wall decor. I don't know about you, but some of the most interesting decorations to me, especially in the past few years, often come from the White House. From the magical decorations set up by the Obamas to the, uh, unique choices by the Trumps, the White House Christmas decor is always setting a bar, even if it's not always in the same way. For example, let's look at Trump's 2018 versus Obama's 2010 Christmas decorations.

For President Donald Trump's second year in office, the White House's Christmas theme is "American Treasures,” which honors "the heart and spirit of the American people." The designs were selected by first lady Melania Trump herself, and mainly consist of the elaborate theme of red. Rows of all-red topiary trees, decorated with blood red cranberries and ornaments, line the hallways of the White House. There are also various items decked out with the red (and blue) logo of Melania's anti-bullying initiative #BeBest. (Twitter had a field day with the red designs, drawing comparisons to The Handmaid's Tale and the 1980 horror The Shining.)

There are, however, other colors than just red. A lot more colors. According to a statement from the White House, the Green Room honors the "country's bounty and harvest" through its decorations of a variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains. In the Blue Room, the Official White House Christmas tree is draped in 18 feet of velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory. And over in the Vermeil room, there are two trees that sparkle in hues of blues and golds. To sum it up, as the statement puts it, the decorations "[shine] with the spirit of patriotism."

Of course, for every president, there's an difference of taste. For President Barack Obama's second year in office back in 2010, there was a more cohesive design. That year, the theme was "Simple Gifts." Two green Christmas trees, separated by a fireplace, in the State Dining Room were decorated in gold ornaments and peppered with burgundy accents. Gold candelabras were placed on opposite sides of the fireplace, and the table sitting in front of the fireplace was dressed with sparkly gold decor.

The theme followed into a dining area of the White House. In one corner of the room sat a Christmas tree, decorated in burgundy accent pieces. Similar golden candelabras were placed on the table, right next to bouquets of dark-colored flowers. Here's a look.

Here's where the similarities roll in: in the Blue Room, the official White House Christmas tree was themed, "Gift of the American Spirit," and it included prize ribbons from state and county fairs across the country as decorations. The tree also featured blue ornaments and ribbon, similar to Trump's 2018 decorations. Here's a look:

But of course, the gingerbread version of the White House is always a classic (although Trump probably decided to leave out Obama's Portuguese water dog, Bo).

There's more. First lady Michelle Obama also added a "Military Appreciation Tree," which was decorated with glass bulb ornaments that represented the five branches of the military. She didn't toss in decorations that channeled any of her initiatives, like her predecessor. But she did top off the tree with a handmade dove, according to the White House Historical Association's website, so that's something.

If you ask me, although these designs are drastically different, they seem totally fitting for these two in their own right. Just imagine what 2019 decorations are going to look like. Something to look forward to!