Well sports fans, the 2019 World Series is officially over. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, baseball fans gathered in Houston, Texas, to attend Game 7 of the championship. But apparently, a new tradition has been born, because Trump was booed again at the World Series — even though he wasn't actually in the audience this time. Talk about consistency.

During Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, The Washington Nationals went head-to-head against The Houston Astros to see who would clinch the coveted championship win. Eventually, the Nationals won over the Astros in a 6-2 victory, making this their first World Series victory. However, the championship wasn't the only thing that had the crowd riled up. During the game, a Trump 2020 campaign video aired on the scoreboard, which led the crowd to break into boos and chants of "lock him up," yet again. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the crowd's reaction, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Sound familiar? Well, that's probably because the exact same thing happened during Game 5 at the World Series in Washington, D.C, on Oct. 27 — while President Donald Trump was in the crowd. When the president was announced during the third inning's salute to veterans, the crowd immediately broke out into loud boos and chants of "lock him up" — a nod to Trump's previous "lock her up" comments about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Cooper Neill/Major League Baseball/Getty Images & Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Check out the videos below and compare the two. Here's Game 5:

And here's Game 7:

Following the first round of chants on Oct. 27, politicians and TV hosts immediately condemned the crowd's reaction. On Oct. 28, Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware criticized the crowd for booing the president, stating that the president deserves more respect. Coons said,

Well, forgive me, I’m enough of a sort of traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our president does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional, I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting 'lock him up' about our president. I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president don’t.

Coons wasn't the only one unhappy with the chants. On Oct. 28, MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski condemned the crowd's reactions during Game 5 by calling the chants "sickening" and "un-American." Scarborough said,

[T]here is a very long and rich tradition of presidents being booed at sporting events — most of them do. I would speak to the lock him up chants. Again, it is un-American. It started with Donald Trump. In fact, he’s made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies.

He continued,

Sickening, we are Americans. And we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘lock him up’ to this president, or to any president, that’s what I’m saying. Let’s hope, as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use, during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents. So let’s leave that behind.

Until next year, sports fans.