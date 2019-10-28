This Video Of Trump Being Booed At The World Series Is So Awkward

Sports fans may have been looking forward to the World Series game on Oct. 27, but it looks like attendees weren't thrilled about the President of the United States sitting amongst them. In fact, they taunted him with his own words. Prepare to be uncomfortable once you watch this video of Trump being booed at the World Series, because it's probably not the warm welcome he was expecting.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, President Donald Trump attended Game 5 at the 2019 World Series in Washington, D.C., as the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros went head to head. While it's tradition that a president attend the World Series, Trump declined to also throw out the traditional first pitch — which might be a good thing. When the president was announced during the third inning's salute to veterans, the crowd immediately broke out into loud boos. Not only that, but a chant of "lock him up" also echoed across the stadium — a nod to Trump's previous "lock her up" comments about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, which has also been used as a chant at his presidential campaign rallies. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for response to the boos directed to President Trump, but did not hear back in time for publication.

According to Politico, Trump left before the game ended, which had been planned in advance in order to minimize disruption to fans.

Trump attended Game 5 alongside first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. As the chants went on, the group continued to clap and smile.

Although Trump defeated Clinton in the November 2016 presidential election his comments about Clinton haven't stopped. On Aug. 1 while attending a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, Trump called Clinton "crooked" and the crowd immediately erupted in "lock her up" chants. Trump did not attempt to stop the chants.

The familiar chants might have initially been directed towards Clinton, but the "lock him up" comments during the World Series are more than likely referring to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump. In a statement to Elite Daily, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the inquiry the Democratic Party's way to "weaponize politics." On Sept. 18, The Washington Post reported that a whistleblower had filed a complaint, which revealed Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a July 25 phone call. A non-verbatim transcript of the call confirmed that the two had discussed Biden, but Trump has denied wrongdoing. As a result, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an official impeachment inquiry into Trump on Sept. 24. "Today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi announced. "I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry."

As the impeachment inquiry continues, there's a good chance Trump should expect more comments like these directed towards him. Baseball fans, beware.