Trump References In JAY-Z's "Family Feud" Are Making People Lose It On Twitter

First of all, I'd like to start out this post by saying that Michael B. Jordan is in JAY-Z's "Family Feud" music video, and that's really the only reason you need to open up Tidal and check it out, like, right now. But if that still doesn't interest you, Twitter is abuzz over something else. If you're interested in sitting back, relaxing, and watching some beef play out, there are some serious Trump references in JAY-Z's "Family Feud," and you need to brace yourself for this one because it's about to get heated.

"Family Feud" opens with a world in the future — one entirely reorganized and restructured by women. The current American president is being interviewed, and describes how 444 years ago, in the year 2050, a group of women came together to rewrite the entire American constitution. These women, he says, are known as the "Founding Mothers," and in addition to rewriting the constitution, also wrote something called the "Confessional Papers," which changed the course of American history for decades to come. But if you think about it, 2050 isn't really that far away. If Trump wins a second term, he's not going to be out of the White House until 2025, and if things keep going the way they're going now, it's safe to assume there will be a lot of cleaning up to do after he's gone... like in 2050.

The group of women in 2050 are shown discussing plans to revise each amendment, and are played by Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Janet Mock, and Niecy Nash, just to name a few. It's unclear who each of the famous actresses are representing in the scene, but we're clear on one of the world leaders in particular, a grown-up version of Bey and JAY's daughter Blue Ivy herself, played by Susan Kelechi Watson, most recently from This Is Us.

A grown up Blue and the rest of the founding mothers set out to fix what's really wrong with America. But here's the kicker: As the camera pans to the Founding Mothers revising the American constitution, the president from the future describing the mothers deals a huge blow to President Donald Trump. He says, this constitutional rewrite happened at a pivotal time, one where Americans were actually encouraged to hate each other. He says,

At a time, mind you, when some thought that making America great meant making us afraid of each other.

This is obviously a nod to Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," which has received tons of criticism for speculation on what Trump actually meant. Less than 100 years ago, black Americans were still unequal in the eyes of American law through the Jim Crow laws and, of course, before that, were not even seen as men and women under the legal practice of slavery. So what America, exactly, is Trump trying to go back to?

Naturally, Twitter Users Caught The Reference & Shared Their Thoughts

can't wait for y'all to post these photos talking bout 'the only founding 'fathers' i recognize' just to piss the 'make america great again' crowd 😂 #familyfeud #familyfeudvideo — (@itsavonell) #

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN https://t.co/gtIfO7Pzmf — (@diamondnochains) #

The subtle and poignant jabs at Trump though. #FamilyFeud https://t.co/D7be9ZtRm5 — (@fredtjoseph) #

Hov with the subtle Trump slander. #FamilyFeud — (@rapandmuseums) #

Ava Duvernay needs to give us the Family Feud feature length trilogy we deserve. — (@k_wash39) #

Twitter loved that the jab was just strong enough to be noticed, yet subtle enough to have an effect without totally making MAGA supporters freak out.

However, Some Were A Bit Confused In General As To What Was Going On...

I really clicked on this and thought something happened on #FamilyFeud 😑 — (@bellamarrone_) #

Some Pointed Out How The Highly Contested Second Amendment Issue Still Hasn't Been Solved In 2050

Also key political message. They were STILL discussing the 2nd amendment in year 2050. A strong message against violence #familyfeud — (@bey_angu) #

If JAY and Bey have their predictions right (and honestly, who else would we trust more to see the future?), America could still be debating gun control for years to come. I have four words: women to the rescue.

Ultimately, "Family Feud" Seems To Have A Message Of Unity

America is a family and the WHOLE family should be free." #FamilyFeud — (@queen_nocrown) #

We going into 2018 on some #Afrofuturism type ish. 🚀 Heads held high. 😤 Thank you, @ava. 🙏🏽 "Nobody wins when the family feuds." #FamilyFeud #444 https://t.co/gbELKVtPC2 — (@evanwoodson) #

Nobody wins when the family feuds..." Never let someone or an outsider destroy your union or family. 🙌 Bravo to @Ava X @S_C_ #FamilyFeud #Magic https://t.co/tf1MaFAMZy — (@hamptonblu) #

Blue Ivy For Prez

Who's voting Blue Ivy as POTUS in the future....I am...I will campaign hard for her.....#FamilyFeud https://t.co/GdPQiqSG5L — (@drinkmycumbish) #

Y'all better hold on to y'all wigs cuz baby. Blue Ivy is going to be President with an all female cabinet. #FamilyFeud — (@rmvno) #

One thing's for sure, no matter what the future holds, Blue Ivy sure has some high expectations set upon her by her parents. I mean, in her acting debut, she's already playing one of the Founding Mothers, which is kind of a lot of pressure. Regardless, I'm here for the #BlueIvyForPresident hashtag. Oh Twitter, you always know how to make us smile.