Trump Jokes About Puerto Rico & Says They've "Thrown Our Budget Out Of Whack"
During his first visit to the island since it suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20, President Donald Trump joked about Puerto Rico's effect on the U.S. financial picture. The joke came during a press conference at which a jovial Trump discussed the federal and local response to the high-powered storm's impact on the U.S. territory, where a large percentage of its 3 million residents has been left without power. Sitting before the island's leaders — along with military personnel leading relief efforts — the president said,
After a few laughs, Trump then turned to Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and praised the island for a lack of mass casualties. Trump said,
Footage from Trump's press conference on Tuesday in Puerto Rico can be seen in the video below.
President Trump: “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little our of whack” https://t.co/nDSnQPbfdq— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 3, 2017
During the televised address, the president also reviewed the performance of the federal government in Puerto Rico, where multiple reports have described the island as being in a state of humanitarian crisis.
Trump said,
Trump's mention of "her" was a reference to Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital.
Trump met and shook hands with the mayor before speaking during his press conference.
The weekend before Trump's visit to Puerto Rico, the president criticized Cruz in a series of Saturday morning tweets, pointing out "poor leadership ability" among other remarks.
The president also implied that both the mayor and "others in Puerto Rico" were asking for too much help while not doing enough to solve problems on their own.
Days earlier, the president similarly discussed Puerto Rico's recovery efforts in a series of Twitter posts. On that occasion, he highlighted the island's debt.
The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
After meeting with response leaders, the president also met victims of Hurricane Maria's impact, and provided reassurances to people that they are going to receive help they need.
President Trump's visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday was scheduled to last just under six hours. He is expected to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday, where a mass shooting resulted in at least 59 deaths and more than 500 people were injured on Sunday night.