Trump Jokes About Puerto Rico & Says They've "Thrown Our Budget Out Of Whack"

During his first visit to the island since it suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20, President Donald Trump joked about Puerto Rico's effect on the U.S. financial picture. The joke came during a press conference at which a jovial Trump discussed the federal and local response to the high-powered storm's impact on the U.S. territory, where a large percentage of its 3 million residents has been left without power. Sitting before the island's leaders — along with military personnel leading relief efforts — the president said,

After a few laughs, Trump then turned to Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and praised the island for a lack of mass casualties. Trump said,

Footage from Trump's press conference on Tuesday in Puerto Rico can be seen in the video below.

During the televised address, the president also reviewed the performance of the federal government in Puerto Rico, where multiple reports have described the island as being in a state of humanitarian crisis.

Trump said,

Trump's mention of "her" was a reference to Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital.

Trump met and shook hands with the mayor before speaking during his press conference.

The weekend before Trump's visit to Puerto Rico, the president criticized Cruz in a series of Saturday morning tweets, pointing out "poor leadership ability" among other remarks.

The president also implied that both the mayor and "others in Puerto Rico" were asking for too much help while not doing enough to solve problems on their own.

Days earlier, the president similarly discussed Puerto Rico's recovery efforts in a series of Twitter posts. On that occasion, he highlighted the island's debt.

After meeting with response leaders, the president also met victims of Hurricane Maria's impact, and provided reassurances to people that they are going to receive help they need.

The president told residents,

President Trump's visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday was scheduled to last just under six hours. He is expected to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday, where a mass shooting resulted in at least 59 deaths and more than 500 people were injured on Sunday night.