Trump Tweets About Puerto Rico Hurricane Damage Are Making People Mad, Here’s Why
On Monday night, Sept. 25, President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to speak about Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory where a population of nearly 3.5 million people is facing months without power as a result of Hurricanes Maria and Irma. The president compared recovery efforts on the island to those in Texas and Florida, while also highlighting Puerto Rico's "massive debt." Here's what Trump's tweets about Puerto Rico said:
The president's thoughts on Twitter, which were expressed in a series of three separate tweets, drew criticism from a number of different sources. One reporter, Danny Rivero of Fusion, noted,
Another reporter, Steven Dennis of Bloomberg, added,
Trump's mention of Puerto Rico's debt was also addressed by Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital. During a phone interview on CNN's New Day, Mayor Cruz said,
After the interview aired, President Trump thanked the mayor for "kind words" and said food and water were on their way to the island.
Thank you to Carmen Yulin Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, for your kind words on FEMA etc.We are working hard. Much food and water there/on way— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
Here are the president's tweets from the night before:
Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
The criticism Trump received for pointing out the island's debt at a time that it's experiencing a humanitarian crisis is compounded by the Puerto Rico-related criticism the president had been receiving before he sent those tweets on Monday night.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted,
CNN's Inside Politics also highlighted the disparity between the amount of attention given to the NFL by the president's Twitter account compared to other major issues:
A look at Trump's tweets amid crises in Puerto Rico & North Korea and legislative fights over health care & tax reform (h/t Inside Politics) pic.twitter.com/hzV357EQKf— David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) September 25, 2017
The Washington Post, meanwhile, ran a headline that read: "Trump ignores Puerto Rico's devastation to tweet about the NFL."
The gap between the frequency of Trump's comments about NFL players protests in sports and comments (or lack thereof) about hurricane victims in Puerto Rico gave way to the perception that the president was more focused on stoking a culture war than helping the millions of Americans in need.
There was an even more damning wave of criticism that accused the Trump administration of not caring much about Puerto's Rico's crisis at all. Hillary Clinton told one radio show,
During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday night, the former secretary of state added,
An interview with Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosello, however, contradicted the perception that the federal government has not been trying hard enough to respond to the island's needs. Gov. Rosello told PBS,
In any event, the president has still drawn criticism for not doing enough to rally sentiment behind concern for Puerto Rico, while also drawing blame to an already sensitive topic: protests in sports.