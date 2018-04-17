Imagine being less than a week old and already being a star on social media. Well, if you’re the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, then that’s exactly what happens. Their new baby girl True, who was born on April 12, is already racking up followers on Instagram. She’s got over 100K followers. Yup, you read that right: little True Thompson’s Instagram already has over 100K followers and, honestly, all I can say is wow.

True (how can you not love that name?) has yet to be officially introduced to the world, but she's pulling in some serious social media numbers. As of right now, her Instagram has amassed a following of over 150K followers. And it's continuing to grow by about 1,000 followers per hour, which is just wild. There aren’t even any posts on the account yet.

It’s only been a couple of days since the account was set up, so you know this means that baby True is going to be massively famous. Just like the rest of her family who are all so clever when it comes to social media.

Oh, and can you guess her Insta username? It’s simply @true. Is this the next Cher? Or Madonna? Or Beyoncé? If all the kid needs is a first name as an identifier, then she could be!

As of now, only grandma Kris Jenner is following the little tyke on Insta, but it’s likely that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will do the same soon.

Did I mention that True is only five days old? The new baby girl, who was born in Cleveland where her dad plays basketball, came into the world weighing just 6 lbs., 13 oz. She’s definitely the tiniest Instagram star, right? She’s gotta be!

Her birth came at a rather difficult time for mom Khloé Kardashian who has been grappling with allegations that her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her just days before going into labor. The scandalous allegations came to light by way of The Daily Mail, which reported that Thompson was seen cozying up to another woman while visiting New York City. That report also included a video of Thompson and the woman at a New York bar and lounge. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams about the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While the allegations certainly turned Kardashian’s world upside down, she’s reportedly decided to give Thompson a second chance. On Friday, April 13, an unnamed source told ET that Kardashian is committed to strengthening her relationship with Thompson:

They are both 100 percent committed to moving past this and focusing on the overwhelming joy they have in their life right now with their new daughter. Tristan knows he's got to step up now though and can't screw up.

Elite Daily also reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams regarding the ET report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Nonetheless, it's great to see that Thompson and Kardashian are trying to make things work for baby True!

Thompson, 27, is dad to one other child, a 16-month-old son named Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. So, it’s probably safe to assume that he knows what parenting challenges are ahead for himself and Kardashian.

Kardashian, 33, on the other hand, is a brand new mom; True is her first child. Good thing she’s got oodles of nieces and nephews — they’ve likely been great practice for this new chapter in her life!

And they’ll probably make an appearance or two on little True’s Instagram.

There’s been no word yet on who’ll be running True’s Insta, but it’s probable that it’ll be Kardashian or Thompson. My bet is on Kardashian since she’s so media savvy and a pro at social media.

Can’t wait to see the little bundle of joy!