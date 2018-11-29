Khloé Kardashian is opening up about being a mom once again! And this time, she’s revealing how hard it is watching baby True grow up. Not only is True smiling a lot, but she’s also starting to talk! So, what was True Thompson’s first word? Well, if might not be what you expected.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, Kardashian revealed on her app that True is talking. Her first word? It was “dada” according to Kardashian, which isn’t exactly making fans super happy. In any case, Kardashian had a lot to say about it on her app.

"I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!" she wrote. "True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama.'"

While it’s great that True is starting to talk already, lots of fans are a wee bit upset that the baby is saying “dada” before “mama”, especially since her dad Tristan Thompson hasn’t exactly been a model partner for her mom.

“True Thompson’s first word was Dada what a traitor,” a fan hilariously tweeted after reading Kardashian’s revelation.

So, why all the outrage? Well, as I’m sure you know by now, Thompson and Kardashian haven’t had an easy year. Just before baby True was born in April 2018, her dad was involved in a cheating scandal that’s been playing out on the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian has been live tweeting while the show is airing. In a recent live tweeting session, a fan asked Kardashian how she fared while breastfeeding.

“But wait @khloekardashian personal question incoming..... Did it hurt breastfeeding? My sister traumatised me she'd wail every time,” the fan tweeted.

Kardashian revealed that she was stressed while breastfeeding and that made feeding True difficult.

“I tried breast-feeding for weeks and weeks!” Kardashian said in response. “For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula.”

So, basically the stress of Thompson’s cheating affected both Kardashian and baby True. As if all that weren’t enough, there have been reports that Kardashian is sticking with Thompson for True’s sake.

In a Nov. 7 report from People, an insider source suggested that Thompson’s cheating scandal has, of course, deeply affected the relationship.

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset … She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad,” People’s source explained.

With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why some are taking issue with True’s first word being “dada” but let’s face it: he’s her dad! This is perfectly normal and True has literally no idea what went on just days before she was born, so no one can fault the little one. She’ll say “mama” eventually!