Tristan Thompson, WYD? That’s what the internet is wondering after the NBA star took to his ex's Instagram account to share a comment that can only be described as flirty. Tristan Thompson’s comment on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram is definitely making fans do a double-take, because it's seemingly so out of the blue.

If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians, you probably saw the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods infidelity reports play out on the last season of the hit reality TV show. It's been seven months now since the news broke that Thompson reportedly kissed Woods during an after party on Feb. 17, which led to him and Kardashian splitting up and fans watching the emotional rollercoaster unfold onscreen. For her part, the mom-of-one seems to be in a better place now, recently telling Ryan Seacrest during a Sept. 6 interview about how "that chapter is closed" for her and how she's moved on.

In response to the host's query about her current feelings about the father of her child and Woods, who was a close Kardashian family friend, she said, "I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it’s only going to affect me. That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel."

However, it sounds like Thompson might have other ideas, as he left a pretty flirty comment on the reality star's latest Instagram post that seems to suggest that the photo has him feeling some type of way. In the image, which Kardashian shared on Saturday, Sept. 21, the reality star could be seen taking some beauty and style cues from Anna Nicole Smith's iconic 1992 ad campaign for Guess, and the resemblance is uncanny.

"Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign," she captioned the photo. Many of Kardashian's folllowers, including her ex, took to the comments section to applaud the star on the fierce look.

"Perfection," Thompson responded alongside a heart-eye emoji.

It's not the first time that the basketball player has gushed about his former girlfriend post-split.

Back in June, Thompson penned a surprisingly sweet message for his ex's birthday. "Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he captioned a photo of Kardashian and their daughter, True. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."

Kardashian has yet to respond to Thompson's comment (although she did to all of her sisters' comments). I think it's safe to say that the reality star has moved on and wants the rest of the world to do so as well. At the end of the day, it's impossible to know what's going on behind closed doors in Kardashian and Thompson's relationship, but it looks like KoKo is focusing on co-parenting her daughter, True, and not letting the rest get to her.