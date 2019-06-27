It's Khloé Kardashian's birthday, and her loved ones are all expressing their love for the new mama. Even Tristan Thompson... Yup, Tristan Thompson's Instagram for Khloé Kardashian's birthday actually happened, and it's surprisingly sweet. He posted a selfie of Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson, to his Instagram on June 27 wishing her a happy birthday, and surprisingly enough, Kardashian fans aren't flooding the post with comments trolling Thompson for this post. It's all love here, I guess.

Thompson's caption on the post is a surprisingly emotional message from the basketball player, who Kardashian reportedly dumped in February after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," Thompson's caption started out. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️"

Uh, wow. OK, Tristan. Where was that love and devotion back in February, eh?! I can't shade his photo selection, though. True is looking heckin' cute in this here photo.

Today marks the Good American founder's 35th birthday.

Of course, Thompson isn't the only person in the Kardashian fold wishing Koko a happy birthday on the 'Gram. (His post is just the most dumbfounding.)

Kim Kardashian posted a sweet pair of photos of Kardashian with True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian, saying in her caption,

Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!

Mama Kris Jenner also posted in honor of her third oldest daughter.

She said,

Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy.... you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life. I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you... you are the best daughter mom sister and friend.

Jenner's post included some adorable throwback photos of a young Kardashian, including a side-by-side image of Kardashian and True that shows how much the little baby looks like her mama.

Rob Kardashian also posted a throwback photo of him and Kardashian, as well as a shot of Auntie Koko with Dream.

His caption was a simple, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian!!!"

I gotta say, Thompson's Instagram really makes it seem like things are good between these two, or at least that he's trying to make things good between them.

Kardashian recently took a girls' trip to attend the opening of the Novelle night lounge on June 22, and during an interview with E! News, she said True Thompson was back at home with her dad. So maybe these two have gotten into the swing of co-parenting, and that new dynamic is what this borderline romantic Instagram post was inspired by. Who the f*ck knows with this guy, honestly.

Anyway, HBD, Koko!