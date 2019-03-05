Kylie Jenner is officially a billionaire! And her boyfriend is celebrating like any proud partner would. As of March 5, Jenner was officially named the youngest self-made billionaire ever. At 21, that’s a huge accomplishment, but she didn’t get there alone. She had the support of all her friends and family, including her boyfriend Travis Scott. Scott reacted to the news of his girlfriend’s new billionaire status in the most relatable way possible. Travis Scott’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s billionaire news is exactly what you’d expect from him!

In a March 5 report, Forbes named Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her company Kylie Cosmetics. Of her success, Jenner didn’t have much to say except that she truly didn’t expect any of this to happen to her.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner said. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Following the news that Jenner had been named the world’s youngest billionaire, Scott took to Twitter to share a photo of his girl. In the photo, Jenner is wearing an animal print pantsuit, sitting on an ottoman, and smiling. Scott captioned the photo in the most appropriate way, too.

“QUEEN,” Scott wrote in the tweet.

And he’s right. She’s totally a queen — the queen of cosmetics. Her cosmetics empire was a hit straight away and has only grown larger since she launched it just a few years ago. Now that she’s a billionaire, she can pretty much do whatever she wants, which definitely gives her “queen” status.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Scott’s eyes, though, she’s the queen of his heart and he proved that with his tweet. He’s actually been proving it for days now. Ever since reports surfaced that Jenner had allegedly accused Scott of cheating, Scott has been vehemently denying that he ever did such a thing.

On Thursday, Feb. 28 TMZ reported that Jenner accused Scott of stepping out on her. Scott reportedly had to cancel a performance to deal with the issue. Elite Daily previously reached out to Scott and Jenner’s teams regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In any case, Scott’s reps quickly denied that anything was amiss in the relationship. A rep from Scott’s team told E! News at the time that he “strongly denies” the allegations.

"The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep said.

Then, on March 3, Scott took to the stage once again, this to time to seemingly deny the cheating allegations. According to E! News, Scott reportedly didn’t address the cheating rumors directly, but did say he loved Jenner. “I love y’all. Thanks so much for coming to Astroworld.,” he said during the performance, which took place at Madison Square Garden, “I love you, wifey.”

I guess love and family were on his mind because he also reminded the crowd to "remember to keep your family first."

Well, it certainly looks like Scott is following his own advice with that Twitter post about Jenner’s billionaire status. I guess Scott and Jenner are still going strong!