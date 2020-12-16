Travis Scott's got jokes, y'all. The Astroworld rapper shared a sweet memory with daughter Stormi to his Instagram story on Dec. 15, which was first shared by Kylie Jenner. The photo featuring Scott and Stormi was adorable AF, but he pointed out one thing about Jenner's photography skills. Travis Scott's Instagram trolling Kylie Jenner for posting blurry photos was low-key hilarious.

Scott may have tossed some subtle shade in his latest father-daughter photo, but it was all in good fun. In sharing a sweet memory, which showed little Stormi on his shoulders, he took a small jab at his ex. "Can't wait to for holidays," Scott captioned the photo. "Ur mommy photos be blurry."

Blurry or not, it was so sweet to see Scott and Stormi spending some quality time together. Scott's Instagram page is usually filled with promotional content for his music, but he's shared several heart-melting memories with Stormi this year. In August, he posted a video of Stormi saying "I love you daddy" to the camera and again cracked a joke. "First they’re sweet then they get older," he captioned his post.

You can see Scott's new post trolling Jenner below.

Travis Scott/Instagram

Speaking of the holidays, they're going to look a lot different for the KarJenner family this year. The family is known for throwing an elaborate, over-the-top bash each year, but Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed the family's annual Christmas Eve party is a no-go.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she tweeted on Dec. 6. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

We won't be seeing glamorous pics from the KarJenner bash, hopefully there's still lots of photos on deck. Regardless of how Scott, Stormi, and Jenner end up spending the holidays, it will surely be filled with lots of cute memories.