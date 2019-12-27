Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's breakup was one of the biggest celebrity splits of 2019, though little of what went wrong has been revealed. Both Scott and Jenner have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but now the rapper has released new music that might hint at what led to them ultimately calling it quits. Travis Scott's "Gatti" lyrics may reveal why he and Kylie Jenner split.

But first, a brief history: Scott and Jenner confirmed they broke up on Oct. 3, 2019, after two years together. The announcement confirmed speculation that had been raging for weeks prior, since, at that point, the pair had not been spotted out in public together since their red carpet appearance at the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary with their daughter, Stormi, in August 2019.

Following their split, the two have stayed silent about what led to their decision to go their separate ways. Instead, they've remained focused on co-parenting Stormi together. Scott even attended the 2019 annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party, where he was photographed holding the toddler as Jenner snapped a picture of the father-daughter duo.

On Friday, Dec. 27, Scott dropped his new song "Gatti" with rap collective JACKBOYS, and the lyrics seemingly address his split from Jenner.

On the track, Scott raps: "Duck away / she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take."

TravisScottVEVO on YouTube

The lyrics may suggest that Jenner (a known homebody) wanted to settle down, while Scott was not quite ready.

Whatever led to their split, it really does seem like he and Jenner are trying to remain friendly for the sake of their daughter. In Jenner's tweet about their breakup, she shut down any speculation that there was any bad blood between them.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Jenner wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

And Jenner is truly backing those words up with her actions. Despite their split, Jenner continues to support Scott, and even promoted his new album in an Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 26.

While fans wait and see what the future holds for Scott and Jenner, hopefully it'll continue to inspire more music from Scott.