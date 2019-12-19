If you've been hoping for a reunion between a certain cosmetics CEO and a certain rapper, I come bearing a small sliver of hope in the form of Travis Scott liking Kylie Jenner's Instagram. Jenner posted a series of NSFW selfies of herself wearing nothing but a bra to Instagram on Dec. 17 alongside the caption, "set days .. 🖤📸." Obvi there's no telling whether or not Jenner meant the pictures to serve as a thirst trap for her ex, but they sure worked as one. Scott went ahead and double-tapped the steamy shots.

Of course, the like from Scott doesn't necessarily have to mean anything. He could have very well been bored, scrolling through Instagram, and mindlessly liked his ex's post. He could have also just been trying to show his ex and all of their fans that they're cool, despite the breakup. That being said, as a huge stan of theirs, I would love to hope that neither of those unexciting scenarios are true and that he really decided to like his ex's pictures as his sly way of saying, "OMG, babe you look incredible here and you're such a strong business woman, I'm so lucky to have ever had you in my life. Let's get back together ASAP, plz and thank you." Or, you know, something like that.

Here's the post that caught Scott's eye:

This like shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, seeing as the two have openly been on great terms since their split. Even when confirming their breakup on Twitter, Jenner maintained that she's still good friends with her ex. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote in the Oct. 3 tweet. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The exes even reportedly spent a "flirty" Thanksgiving together and, most recently, a source reportedly confirmed to E! News that they will be spending Christmas together, too.

“Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays together with Stormi in L.A,” the source reportedly told E! News on Dec. 18. “They will be doing stuff together as a family to make it as a wonderful as possible for Stormi. Travis will be at the family party and several other gatherings as well. They are excited to give Stormi an amazing Christmas.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner and Scott have been so good at keeping things friendly with one another that Ellen DeGeneres asked Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian whether the exes were back together during the Dec. 17 episode of her show.

"I honestly don’t know," Kardashian responded. "But I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly."

Whether or not they're back together, it seems as though the two are still supporting each other and working together to raise their daughter. That's all that really matters, right?