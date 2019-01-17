Even though I travel pretty regularly, it never gets any less special. I love seeing new places, and experiencing and learning about different cultures. But oftentimes, traveling by myself can be really lonely. When I had the opportunity to travel to visit New South Wales, Australia in August last year — a place that had always been on my bucket list — I knew that I needed to bring a traveling companion, so I asked my BFF, Lexi, to come with. Traveling to Australia with my best friend made us closer than ever before, and gave us memories that will last a lifetime.

I already knew that she would be the perfect travel partner. She's organized and efficient, so airports would be stress-free; she's one of my favorite people in the world to spend time with, so sharing hotel rooms would not be a problem; and most importantly, she's great at taking photos and knows all of my best angles to ensure that my Instagram feed would be on point.

We were already best friends, but this trip to Australia took our friendship international, which was a huge promotion for us. Not only do we know that we can travel together now, but our friendship is all the better for it.

As excited as we were, we were a little apprehensive about traveling together.

You know how some people say that best friends don't make good roommates? From what I've heard, traveling abroad with someone can sometimes be like that. You're in tight quarters with the person, and often have long days that can leave you irritable and tired, which may lead to spats.

We were definitely really pumped to go on the trip together, but we also wanted to make sure that we weren't going to get on each others' nerves while we were traveling. I think that the anxious lead-up to the trip made the actual time there feel like a breeze. That's not to say that we had a totally seamless trip — everyone gets irritable every once in awhile — but all in all, we learned that we travel really well together.

Visiting New South Wales was unforgettable and breathtaking, but it was even more special because I had my bestie with me.

Even though I totally could have done this trip on my own, it was made even more special because I had my best friend there. We went to a private yoga class at sunrise on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, enjoyed brightly-colored, Insta-worthy food, took a wine tour through the vineyards in Mudgee, walked along the shores of Bondi Beach, stargazed and glamped in Piambong, and so much more.

We were able to pack a ton of activities into a short trip, because we were there for moral support whenever one of us started to get tired. We also acted as each other's guides. I ended up having to drive during the trip, so Lexi navigated for me and taught me how to use the car's GPS.

We're still best friends and have plans to travel abroad together again soon.

Lexi is one of my favorite people in the world, and it was such a blessing getting to travel with her. Not only is she an amazingly supportive friend, but she's also a stellar travel-partner-in-crime. We don't know where we're headed next, but we know that we're definitely headed somewhere together soon. We're always open to taking recommendations for future travel.