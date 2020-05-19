Travel & Lifestyle Blogger Christine Tran Ferguson Spills Her IG Photo Secrets

If looking at pictures of your fave boba tea shops and cafés and their envy-inducing selections of matcha drinks is how you're getting through quarantine these days, allow me to introduce you to travel and lifestyle blogger Christine Tran Ferguson. The self-proclaimed "New York based boba + matcha lover" keeps a well-curated Instagram with tons of pastel-perfect imagery to satisfy your foodie soul and keep your wanderlust dreams alive, even in the darkest of times.

A quick scroll through Ferguson's Instagram feed tells you everything you need to know: Fans are obsessed with, and want to recreate, everything about her vibe, whether that's hanging out in a plush booth in M Tea in New York, or sitting on the steps of Opéra Garnier in Paris wearing a tulle gown. Even though she's not dining out in beautiful places right now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ferguson's been using this extended time at home to brush up on her skills in the kitchen. Like you, she's been trying her hand at the viral five-ingredients-or-less recipes and documenting the time spent in her trendy apartment with her husband for her 312k IG followers.

Ferguson and I talked about the first trip she took with her SO and the places she can't wait to travel to for Elite Daily's How I Take Care feature, which highlights all the ways your favorite TikTok stars, influencers, musicians, celebs, and activists are taking care of themselves right now. Here's what Ferguson had to say about her Instagram photo secrets and the local spot she's head over heels for.

Who she's quarantining with: Her husband

How they're keeping busy at home: Watching movies, cooking, working out, and making TikToks.

One local spot she's excited to hit up when it's safe to do so: REMI Flower & Coffee

Who she follows on IG for travel inspo: Tara Milk Tea because "every single time she goes somewhere, she finds the most amazing places, captures the best angles, and her edits are just amazing."

What she appreciates even more now: Spending more time with her husband. "It's like date night every night."

Her first trip with her now-husband was life-changing.

[My husband is] from Canada, and he's never traveled outside of North America. So when we met, I forced him to go to Italy with me and we went to Venice, Florence, Milan, and Cinque Terre, and we literally, obviously fell in love.

And she can't wait to go back to where their love story began.

Our goal was to do our one-year anniversary back in Italy, [on] the Amalfi Coast. So if things are fine [by then and travel is safe], we might celebrate our anniversary where we got married.

Bali's also on her radar.

I haven't been to Bali and that was on my list this year [in 2020], so I'm hoping we can eventually get to Bali and Singapore. [I'm] not sure who I'll be traveling with, but usually I travel with another blogger friend or just another friend.

The best photos aren't always what you see on her feed.

For Stories, I feel like people really love the [behind-the-scenes details]. So I always try to remember to do the [behind-the-scenes] to showcase how I'm getting these photos, how I'm setting up the scene, and the prompt I'm using. And also, right now, a lot of people like it when I'm showing recipes and how I'm actually making them.

And they'll inspire you stop, drop, and snap some content of your own.

I feel like [being at home] has brought the creativity out of me. There [are] a lot of things I've always wanted to do, but I never really actually [had the time to]. And [so] now it's kind of forced me to actually do [these things finally] and become [more] creative in a sense.

