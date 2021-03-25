Tostitos is ringing in spring with some major heat, thanks to the drop of its newest snack offering. Available starting on Thursday, March 25, Tostitos' spicy habanero chips take the crown as the brand's spiciest chips ever — and they owe their fiery flavor to actual habanero peppers, so you know they're not playing around. Here's what to know about the new mouth-numbing Tostitos Habenero as well as an accompanying Snapchat Lens that'll be available in the coming weeks.

Prepare to load up your grocery cart with avocado salsa or another tastebud-soothing spread, because Tostitos Habanero isn't holding back in the spice department. Seasoned with real habanero peppers, according to the brand's press release, these heat-forward chips come in a bite-sized shape and are available at retailers nationwide for about $4.29 for an 11-ounce bag. As of publication, it's retailing for $2.98 at Walmart stores if you want to get curbside pick-up.

When purchasing a bag (or five) of Tostitos Habanero during your next grocery run, it's a good idea to follow the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing in grocery stores. If you're not sure if it's in stock, check online or call ahead to cut down on unnecessary trips.

Flavor-wise, it wouldn't be surprising if you can expect some similarities to the Tostitos Habanero Salsa, which features tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and habanero peppers for an intense burn. To get a better idea of what to expect, you can tune in to Tostitos' social media channels during the weekend of March 26 to see comedians Kate McKinnon and Dan Levy share descriptions of the new chip and up the ante on your expectations with plenty of their signature comedic flare. Tostitos also shared the spot on its YouTube channel. The video, which runs for one minute and 10 seconds, ends with one of your faves doing the splits (seriously), so you'll definitely want to check it out.

It's all part of a campaign called, "For the Love of Chips and Dip and..." — and you can finish that sentence with however you and your besties chow down. If Snapchat usually makes an appearance during your IRL or long-distance hangs, starting on April 6, you can accessing a brand new interactive Snapchat lens that allows you to "one-up" your friends and see who's the master of spice in your crew.

Tostitos Habanero is a permanent offering and isn't going anywhere, so keep an eye out for the mouth-tingling snack (and some accompanying dips and salsas) the next time you're at the grocery store.