After a winter that seemed to have lasted forever, there finally seems to be a light at the end of a very dark, cold, long tunnel with spring starting next week. And honestly, what better way to kick off the beginning of a new season than with major discounts on one of your fave makeup brands? Too Faced's Semi-Annual Sale is going on right now with some amazing deals on all of their cult-favorites and best-selling products. It's certainly one you won't want to miss... but to do that, you'll have to act quickly.

Here's the catch: The super semi-annual sale ends today, Friday, March 15 — so you're going to want to cop these deals immediately. And when I say deals, I mean deals. You can take advantage of $11 eyeshadow palettes, $5 lipsticks, and $12 foundations in this sale, in addition to 75 percent off of even more of your all-time favorite products.

Because time is of the essence here, I've provided a quick breakdown below of some of the best deals that this sale has to offer. So if you've been wanting to spring clean your beauty drawer and restock on new makeup for the warmer months, now is your chance to do so, while also saving a ton of cash. Read on for some of the best picks below, and snag them before the sale ends.

Melted Latex Liquified Lipstick

Melted Latex Liquified Lipstick $5.25 Too Faced Buy Now

See? I told you there were $5 lipsticks up for grabs. Too Faced's Melted Latex liquid lippies provide extreme shine and last for hours. The lipsticks are available in 16 different shades, and each one is, of course, super lustrous and buildable, so you can stick with a light, diffused look or build up to a bold and bright one.

Cocoa Powder Foundation

Cocoa Powder Foundation $12 Too Faced Buy Now

If powder foundation is your jam, then you're going to want to cop one (or a few) of Too Faced's Cocoa Powder Foundations, as they're going for just 12 bucks right now. These buildable powders range from medium to full coverage and leave you with a matte finish — but without looking dry or cakey. Too Faced also says the powders minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while absorbing any unwanted or excess oils on the skin.

Unicorn Tears Mystical Highlighter Drops

Unicorn Tears Highlighter $12 Too Faced Buy Now

While unicorns may be mythical creatures, the fact that you can cop Too Faced's Bottle of Unicorn Tears for just $12 is no myth. The liquid highlighter can be mixed in with foundation for an all-over illuminated look, or you can use it alone for a bold, striking highlight.

Matte Chocolate Chip Eyeshadow Palette

Matte Chocolate Chip Eyeshadow Palette $11 Too Faced Buy Now

This 11-pan palette is on sale today for just $11, meaning that you're only paying a dollar a shade. And for a brand like Too Faced, that's one heck of a deal. This palette is chocolate-themed, so each shadow is rich, highly-pigmented, and offers a warm color payoff. The shades go on smooth and are easily blendable to create whatever look you desire.

So whether you're in need of just one lippie or an entire revamp of your beauty drawer, I'd suggest taking full advantage of this major sale before the deals disappear forever.