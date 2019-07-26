When I think of Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara, I don't necessarily think of sex but more like that best friend that you can count on for pretty much everything. Just like your longtime, trustworthy best friend is good for a good laugh, a good talk, a good crying session, and a good time, Too Faced's OG mascara is good for lengthening, volumizing, and staying on all day long — all the things you look for in a good mascara. So when I heard about Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara Sale on HSN, and the fact that you can get four mascaras for just $39 I was instantly excited, texted my best friend to tell her, and of course, am here writing about it.

From Saturday, July 27 to Wednesday, July 31, you can purchase two full-size mascaras and two deluxe-size (Too Faced's version of travel-size) mascaras exclusively on HSN.com. You'll get one of each size in the original formula and one of each in the waterproof formula.

When purchased separately, all four mascaras would retail for $76 total, so you're essentially purchasing the set of four mascaras for half of the retail price.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Blockbuster Set

Too Faced recently launched a brand new mascara Damn Girl which is a long-wear, volumizing mascara that is supposed to stay put for 24 hours. But even with this new launch, the Better Than Sex mascara is still one of Too Faced's best selling products, and one of the best selling mascaras on the market. The mascara is so great that the brand launched a Better Than Sex eyeliner earlier in 2019 so you can have the combination of the OG mascara and now a trustworthy, long-wear liquid eyeliner.

HSN's deal on Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara isn't their first amazing beauty deal, in fact, the ecomm site has also ran major discounts on brands like IT Cosmetics, Benefit, and Smashbox.

So if your typical go-to beauty retailer doesn't run specials that are allowing you to keep about half of the cost of the products in your pocket, then you might want to consider checking out HSN's deals more often.

In addition to Too Faced's Better Than Sex, the site also sells a long list of other best-selling makeup, skincare, and hair products. Beautyblender's Pure Sponge Applicator can be found on the site, as can BareMineral's Original 15 SPF Foundation, and that's in addition to a huge selection of Essie polishes (that are 15% off on Friday, July 26), Rita Hazan products, designer perfumes, and much, much more. So basically, if you haven't yet made a beauty purchase from HSN, then you should consider doing so soon and sign up for sale notifications on the site.

So if your beauty arsenal could use a little mascara refresh and you'd like to save some major coin in the process, then you need to hop on HSN's Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara sale before it ends on July 31.