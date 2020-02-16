Despite being a major celeb, Tom Holland is taking a bit of a break from the 'Gram to focus on himself. Tom Holland's quotes about deleting Instagram are so relatable, because social media can feel overwhelming for pretty much everyone at times. Here's what the Onward star said about the social media app.

In an interview with E! News, Holland was joined by his Onward co-star Chris Pratt for a conversation on how the new animated film addresses the importance of stepping away from technology to find magic in real life. When asked what tech they'd actually like to see gone from the world, Holland replied, "Instagram." Holland went on to explain the healthy decision behind deleting the popular app: "It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

Don't worry, Tom Holland fans — the actor did not actually delete his whole Instagram account. He only deleted the Instagram app from his phone to ensure that he checks the site less often, and he said taking a break has ultimately had positive effects for the actor. Instead of obsessing over validation from his followers, he now puts himself first. He shared, "I've taken a step back and I've started to focus on Tom ... I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it."

Pratt also agreed that spending too much time on social media can be harmful, choosing Twitter as the tech he'd like to see gone from the world. "I think you use it as a distraction to distract yourself from things you don't want to face in life," the actor explained. "So when you step up and face them, you can get over them and you become happier."

You can catch Holland as Ian Lightfoot and Chris Pratt as his brother Barley Lightfoot in the new Pixar movie Onward. In the fantasy adventure flick, the two teenage elf brothers are attempting to discover if there's magic still left in the world. Along the way, they'll learn about the nature of the world, and most importantly, about meaningful connection in relationships. You can catch Onward in theaters on March 6.