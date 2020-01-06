Tom Hanks' Reaction To Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Monologue Was A Full Mood

The Golden Globes are known for being one of Hollywood's rowdiest award shows, and this year's event is off to a perfectly raucous start. That's mostly thanks to host Ricky Gervais boundary-pushing opening monologue, which garnered some perfectly GIF-able reactions from the audience. In fact, Tom Hanks' reaction to Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes monologue is basically all you need to understand the tone of this show.

This is the fifth year Gervais hosted the Golden Globes after turns in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016. He's known for holding nothing back in his roast-filled jokes, so it's no surprise to longtime Golden Globes fans that Gervais delivered an edgy monologue. This year, Gervais started the night off saying it would be his last time hosting, so he wasn't going censor himself. That meant the audience got to hear conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein, very NSFW Cats jokes, and a comment about the Golden Globes guests that made Hanks give us the first reaction shot of the brand new decade.

Toward the end of his monologue, Gervais warned the Golden Globes nominees not to fill their speeches with references to current events. He said, "If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world." He then went on to tell the nominees to accept their awards and then go on with it, and Hanks was not very pleased to be told what to do, to the say the least.

There were a whole lot of excellent reactions to Gervais' Golden Globes monologue, especially since he was roasting the entire audience. But, none was quite as instantly meme-able as Hanks' face. Hanks is at the Globes this year to accept the Cecil B. De Mille Award, which honors "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." It's a special night for him, one that not even Gervais' roasts can ruin.

The expression on Hanks' face truly says everything everyone is thinking in any awkward situation. Gervais' monologue might have brought on more than a few groans from the audience, but at least it helped Hanks give us 2020's first viral meme.