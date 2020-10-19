Thanks to the social distancing measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has become the unofficial year of the virtual reunion. Countless casts of iconic movies and TV shows have gathered over Zoom to share memories and give fans some new content from their faves. There's the possibility of another really big reunion on the horizon, one that would be pure *magic* if it happens. Tom Felton's quote about a virtual Harry Potter cast reunion offers some hope for anyone who's eager to return to Hogwarts.

Felton, who played bad boy Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he still stays in touch with his cast mates.

"I saw the Weasley twins [James and Oliver Phelps] the other day," Felton said. "We went out to play some golf. [I'm] always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright."

Felton also shared his plans for celebrating the upcoming anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie's premiere.

"It's been nice because it's the 19th-year anniversary on Nov. 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration … I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really," he explained.

It's been almost 20 years since Felton made his debut as Draco Malfoy, but fans are still just as dedicated as ever before. Thanks to DracoTok, where fans on TikTok insert themselves into Harry Potter scenes opposite Malfoy, Felton is very busy on social media.

"They're actually taking things that I've done and putting their own spin on it," Felton said about the trend. "And then I can see that and put a spin on their stuff. It's turning into a whole monster of its own. But I'm really, really enjoying it. So yeah, I'm going to keep the DracoTokers happy for as long as I can."

Felton understands why fans still love Malfoy after all these years. "He has so many layers; he's misunderstood he's also a bit of a git," Felton said. "He needs a hug really. I think maybe people feel sorry for him; he needs a bit of affection. Either way, I'm highly flattered and intend to do my best to satisfy that desire."

Hopefully fans will get to see Felton along with more of the Harry Potter cast in some sort of virtual reunion soon.