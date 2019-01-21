The Patriots are, once again, going to the Super Bowl, baby!!! And Tom Brady's shoutout to Gisele Bundchen after his AFC championship win last night literally could not have been cuter.

For those of you who aren't super familiar with the big bad world of football, let me give you a little explainer. Yesterday, the NFL had their playoffs, which means, they played to decide who gets to go to the Super Bowl this year. Over in New Orleans, The Rams beat the Saints for their spot on the roster. Over in Kansas City, The Patriots beat the Chiefs, meaning they secured their spot at the big game.

Tom Brady is, of course, the star of The Patriots. He's already won five super bowls and this will be his chance for a sixth win. So, yeah, it's a big deal.

And who does Brady have to thank for it all? His wife, duh! In her Instagram story from last night, Bündchen (who was watching the game at home with their family) posted a video of her husband being absolutely adorable after his big win. When a reporter asked Brady, "What's it mean, after all that, to head back to the Super Bowl?" Brady responded by saying, "I first want to say hi to my wife, I love you so much."

From home Bündchen adorably responded in the video by saying, "Love you, baby."

To top it all off, she paired the post with raining heart animation.

Ugh, so freaking cute!!!!!! You see, guys? Love is real!

Oh, and that's not even the only time Brady gave Bündchen a shoutout throughout the night.

When talking to the press after the game, Brady noted that he already spoke to his wife and the rest of his family after the game and he thinks "they all had heart attacks almost."

Based on the video Bündchen posted of herself excitedly dancing with her arms in the air right after their win, I'm going to go ahead and guess he was right to guess a heart attack was definitely a plausible possibility.

No, seriously. Just look at this screenshot I attempted to take of her frantically jumping around:

Bündchen was so excited for her husband's big win that she posted an adorable shoutout to him on Instagram with the caption, "Great game my love, congratulations! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats🎊🎈👏🏻🙏🏼🎉💪🏻 ótimo jogo meu amor @tombrady ,parabéns! Muito feliz por vocês!"

This is all, obviously, adorable because it seems like Bündchen really, truly supports her husband's career.

And, in turn, he seems to really, truly appreciate her support.

Just last month, Bündchen joked with Ellen Degeneres that she "hasn't been very successful" in getting her superstar husband to retire.

“I think you should talk with him about that. I haven’t been very successful," the supermodel joked with Degeneres. "I want him to do whatever makes him happy, but maybe if you have a conversation with him — explain that you love the Saints."

Well, thank God she didn't get him to retire and thank God Degeneres (probably) didn't have that talk with him! The Patriots will officially be playing the Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. If Bündchen was this excited about her husband qualifying for the super bowl, I can only imagine how pumped she'll be if he wins for the sixth time!