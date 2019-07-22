Looking for some inspiration on what to post for your bae on their next big birthday? Well, look no further. Tom Brady’s birthday Instagram post for Gisele Bundchen is pretty much all the inspo your heart could ever desire.

On July 20, 2019 Bündchen, who apparently ages in reverse, turned 39 years old. In order to commemorate his wife's birthday, Brady posted a selfie of her on Instagram along with this adorable caption: "Happy Birthday Mamai! Você é a luz que ilumina nossos dias ❤️❤️!!!! Nos te amamos muito!! 🧚‍♀️💕🌈"

For those of you who might not have fully understood Brady's caption, allow me to break it down for you with the help of my handy dandy friend, Google Translator. Everything after "Happy Birthday" in Brady's caption is actually written in Bündchen's native tongue, Portuguese. As you can imagine, "Mamai" translates to "mom." As for the rest of the post, in English it would read: "You are the light that illuminates our days ❤️❤️!!!! We love you so much !! 🧚‍♀️💕🌈"

OK, this post is majorly adorable for a few reasons, and I'm going to break them down for you here. First and foremost, I love that he chose a picture that was just of her. He let her have the spotlight because, well, it's her birthday.

Second, there's the adorable caption. She's not only his light, she's the light of their entire family. And she lights up their lives every single day. Obviously, they all love their light, and he chose the happiest, most light-like emojis possible.

Then, of course, there's the fact that he wrote the bulk of the caption in Portuguese. While she lives in the United States with Brady and her children now, Bündchen is originally from Brazil, and still continues to write all of her captions in both English and Portuguese for all of her followers to enjoy. By doing the same in her birthday post, Brady's showing that he respects her culture and her own loyalty toward it. Dawwww.

Obviously touched by the post, Bündchen commented: "Obrigada meu amor. Te amo ❤️" In English, her comment reads: "Thank you my love. I love you." So. Much. Love.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the past, Brady has joked that he's not as linguistically gifted as his wife. "My wife speaks five languages," he said in a feature for Man of the World magazine in September 2014. "I always tell her I speak two: English and football." Obviously, things have changed since then. That is... unless Brady also turned to Google Translator for some help crafting that caption.

Whether or not he's mastered Portuguese, one thing is clear: Brady loves his wife and he's definitely in this for the long haul.

"I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life. We found each other at the right time," the football player, 41, told Us Weekly in 2016. "We've been through a lot of ups and downs together, and in so many ways, that's kind of built our relationship so strong."

Congrats to the happy couple, and happy birth month to Bündchen!