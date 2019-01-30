TLC's Meghan & Kate Feud Documentary Trailer Digs Up Those Royal Rift Rumors Again

A new documentary from TLC is stirring up some royal family drama! Over the past couple of months, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been at the center of several feud rumors that have called their friendly relationship into question. And while the palace has squashed those rumors, it looks like TLC just can’t help but stir the pot once again. TLC’s Meghan and Kate feud documentary trailer was released on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and it promises to reveal some pretty juice details.

The documentary, which is called Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?, centers around rumors that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are feuding like nobody’s business. But are they? Well, if you’re one to believe rumors and insider sources, then it’s possible that they are ...or were. Back in November 2018, reports surfaced that Kate and Meghan weren’t always seeing eye to eye. According to a Nov. 27 report from The Daily Telegraph, a source close to the situation revealed that Kate was left in tears after a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress for Meghan’s wedding.

According to a Nov. 30 report from The Mirror, Buckingham Palace swiftly denied that any disagreements between the duchesses had ever taken place. "This never happened," the palace said in a statement to the The Mirror.

All of that will be covered in detail in TLC’s documentary. You can check out the trailer for it here. According to E! News, the experts included in the documentary are:

Victoria Arbiter, a royal contributor for CNN

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler

Lady Colin Campbell, a royal biographer

Judi James, a body language expert

Robert Jobson, a royal contributor for NBC

Carol Malone, a broadcaster

Katie Nicholl, Mail on Sunday's royal correspondent

Eve Pollard, former editor for Sunday Mirror and ELLE

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer

Kate Williams, a historian

So, a lot of interesting people will be weighing in on all the feud rumors, which don’t only focus on Meghan and Kate, by the way. Some outlets have reported in recent months that the feud is actually between Prince William and Prince Harry. In November 2018, Vanity Fair reported that Prince Harry and Prince William weren’t as cordial as they used to be and that Kate and Meghan were only making the best of it.

“Kate and Meghan are very different people and they don’t have a lot in common but they have made an effort to get along,” the source said. “Any issues are between the brothers.”

Vanity Fair also reported that Harry and William had had a fallout during Christmas 2017 because Harry felt William wasn’t doing enough to welcome Meghan into the family.

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” a source told Vanity Fair. “They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them.”

So, what's the real story? It's anyone's guess at this point! Needless to say, there is a whole lot of ground for TLC’s new documentary to cover. It airs on on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. on TLC.